Google is bringing 3 Nest products to Singapore – here are the coolest things I found on them

Google will be launching on October 23 the new version of its Nest Mini in Singapore on Google Store, Challenger and Courts outlets. The Nest Wifi system will come at a later date from the same retailers.
The Nest Mini will sell for S$79, and boasts two times stronger bass and a smarter Google Assistant experience than the previous Google Home Mini.
As for the Nest Wifi, it consists of two separate products – a Nest Wifi router and Nest Wifi point – which together provide up to two times the speed and up to 25 per cent better coverage than its previous Google Wifi variant.
The items will be priced at S$229 and S$199 respectively, and Google said that there is no limit to how many points you can place in your home.
I got to spend some time with the devices at Google’s Pixel launch event on Wednesday morning (Oct 16). Here are the three coolest features that stood out to me:
1. The design
The Nest Mini is available in Chalk and Charcoal colours and comes with a wall mount, which means it takes up less space.
As for the Nest Wifi system, the tech-giant said that it’s designed to fit in with your other home decor.
2. Device prioritisation and a QR code for guests
The product has a number of cool features that other mainstream routers do not have.
One of my favourites is the device prioritisation feature, which allows the user to decide which device in the house gets a stronger Wifi connection.
Another feature generates a QR code for guests at your home so they can be automatically connected to the network without entering a password. This means you don’t have to be worried about sharing your Wifi password with guests.
There is also Family Wifi control which lets you cut off Wifi from a certain device – for example, a child’s phone during homework time.
3. Intuitivity
The Nest Mini leverages on ultrasound technology to make control easier, Google said.
For example, the lights on the device will come on if a user approaches the devices while audio is playing, so that volume controls can be easily seen.
