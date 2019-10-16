Google is bringing 3 Nest products to Singapore – here are the coolest things I found on them

The Nest Mini and Nest Wifi system boast new features, and prices start at S$79. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Google will be launching on October 23 the new version of its Nest Mini in Singapore on Google Store, Challenger and Courts outlets. The Nest Wifi system will come at a later date from the same retailers.

The Nest Mini will sell for S$79, and boasts two times stronger bass and a smarter Google Assistant experience than the previous Google Home Mini.

As for the Nest Wifi, it consists of two separate products – a Nest Wifi router and Nest Wifi point – which together provide up to two times the speed and up to 25 per cent better coverage than its previous Google Wifi variant.

Read Also: Google gave me a sneak peek of its upcoming Pixel 4, and these 5 new features were the most impressive

The items will be priced at S$229 and S$199 respectively, and Google said that there is no limit to how many points you can place in your home.

I got to spend some time with the devices at Google’s Pixel launch event on Wednesday morning (Oct 16). Here are the three coolest features that stood out to me:

1. The design

The Nest Mini is available in Chalk and Charcoal colours and comes with a wall mount, which means it takes up less space.

As for the Nest Wifi system, the tech-giant said that it’s designed to fit in with your other home decor.

caption See? The Nest Mini doesn’t stand out like an eyesore. source Google

2. Device prioritisation and a QR code for guests

The product has a number of cool features that other mainstream routers do not have.

One of my favourites is the device prioritisation feature, which allows the user to decide which device in the house gets a stronger Wifi connection.

Another feature generates a QR code for guests at your home so they can be automatically connected to the network without entering a password. This means you don’t have to be worried about sharing your Wifi password with guests.

There is also Family Wifi control which lets you cut off Wifi from a certain device – for example, a child’s phone during homework time.

caption Now you can disconnect your kids’ Wifi to make sure they do their homework. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

3. Intuitivity

The Nest Mini leverages on ultrasound technology to make control easier, Google said.

For example, the lights on the device will come on if a user approaches the devices while audio is playing, so that volume controls can be easily seen.

caption You can also play or pause media by tapping the middle of the device. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Read Also: