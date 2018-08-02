Google has made its easier to search for jobs with a new feature on its browser – here’s how to do it

It is now possible to look for a new job directly from Google browser’s Search bar. Pixabay

Google has made embarking on a new career a lot easier. The browser’s Search now has a built-in feature which can list vacancies from more than 1,500 employment websites like MyCareersFuture.sg , FastJobs , JobsCentral , LinkedIn , Monster , Payscale and Randstad .

All you need to do is key in the job title and the results will be displayed.

Key in a job title directly into the Search bar for results. Google

Click to view more information about the posting, as well as reviews and ratings of the employer; before you are led to the listing page where you can submit your application.

Click for more in-depth information of the job. Google

The feature is built to work both on mobile and desktop, and includes smart filters for categories such as job type, location, posting date, or company type.

Customized results are also possible and job listings can be saved or shared with friends and colleagues. You can also sign up to receive notifications when relevant new listings are posted for your search.

Sign up for notifications if you want to notified of new job postings. Google

Joy Xi, product manager of Google Search said: “Job seekers in Singapore already turn to Google Search when they’re looking for a job, and in the past year we’ve seen 14% growth in mobile searches for job and career queries compared to the previous year. In fact, many of these searches are happening on the go.”

She added: “Over the last year, almost 50% of job-related queries in Singapore were made on mobile devices. We’re hoping that the new immersive job search experience, in particular the mobile-friendly interface we built for, will make it easier for Singaporeans to find jobs more quickly and efficiently.”

Google has also released open documentation , which will assist organizations big and small to make their job openings discoverable on the new search experience.

Xi said: “Businesses will also benefit from the new job search experience, making their job listings more discoverable, creating a win-win situation for both job-seekers and employers.”