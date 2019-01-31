Google just changed the rules on its resume-worthy data analytics programme for fresh grads – it’s only going to accept SMU students now

IMDA CEO Tan Kiat How, Google Singapore country director Stephanie Davis and SMU president Lily Kong at the signing of an agreement on Thusday (Jan 31) to offer Google’s Squared Data & Analytics Programme exclusively to SMU students. SMU

Here’s another perk for those studying in SMU: an exclusive Google-run internship to give their resumes a lift.

Google Singapore announced on Thursday (Jan 31) that its Squared Data & Analytics Programme, which was previously open to fresh graduates with up to three years working experience from all local universities, will now only accept SMU undergraduates.

The programme, run in partnership with the IMDA, trains participants for a career in data analytics and is meant to boost local data analytics talent.

Since signing an agreement with SMU, Google’s programme has been renamed the SMU-Google Squared Data & Analytics Programme.

About 50 students are expected to be enrolled in the programme by August.

Google Singapore’s country director, Stephanie Davis, told Business Insider that the company “spent the first three years of the programme ensuring it met the hiring needs of the industry and expectations of young working professionals.”

However, Google decided to “scale up the programme further” by partnering with a local university, she added, citing SMU’s “strong subject matter expertise in data analytics, talented professors and passion for developing analytics talent through the School of Information Systems” as reasons for the partnership.

Davies added that Google would increase the number of undergraduates accepted into the programme each year, and that the company was also “open to expanding it to other universities.”

Currently, only SMU students in their second year and above can apply. First-year students must complete SMU’s core curriculum, an SMU spokesman said, while those in their final semester are also not eligible.

To apply, students must have completed the Analytics Foundation module and must be able to finish their degree within four years, SMU added.

Those successfully enrolled will have to take Digital Analytics Technology, a special module where Google will send its staff to SMU’s campus to speak on various topics related to data analytics. In the previous version of the programme, participants received six weeks of training at Google’s Singapore office.

Subsequently, participants must do a six-month internship at a Google partner company – which includes firms like Grab, Carousell, and Expedia – while simultaneously taking two classes at SMU.

The university said that students’ experience working in these companies would make them more employable after graduation.

