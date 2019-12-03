Read the goodbye letter Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin wrote to announce they’re stepping down from their leadership roles at Alphabet

source Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and president of Alphabet, the company announced on Tuesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be taking over as the CEO of Alphabet, while Page and Brin remain involved with the company as board members and shareholders.

Brin and Page published a letter announcing the change that reflects on their decision and the evolution of the company they founded in 1998.

Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who served as CEO and president, respectively, of the search giant’s parent company, Alphabet, announced on Tuesday that they would be relinquishing their leadership roles at the company.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be taking over as the chief executive of Alphabet, which means he’ll be overseeing Google in addition to the company’s Other Bets businesses, such as its autonomous-car division Waymo and the drone delivery firm Wing.

“We’ve never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there’s a better way to run the company,” the letter reads. “And Alphabet no longer needs two CEOs and a President.”

Though Pichai will be steering the company, Brin and Page are staying on as cofounders, board members, and shareholders of Alphabet.

The two cofounders published a letter announcing the news that reflects on the reason behind the shift and the evolution of Google since they founded it in 1998.

“The company is not conventional and continues to make ambitious bets on new technology, especially with our Alphabet structure,” they wrote.

Here’s the full letter that Page and Brin published to announce their departure.