Google turned its logo a solemn grey to mark George H.W. Bush’s funeral

caption A screengrab of Google’s default search page, changed to monochrome as a sign to respect for President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday November 30. Google source Google

Google changed its famous multicolor logo to a solemn gray on Wednesday to mark the day of George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

Clicking on the grey Google banner links to search results for George H.W. Bush, the 41st US president, who died on Friday.

Wednesday has been declared a national day of mourning by President Donald Trump.

Bush’s funeral at the US Capitol starts at 11 a.m. (ET).

Google muted the bright colors of its logo on Wednesday, to honor George H.W. Bush on the day of his funeral.

The Google logo is normally a mix of blue, red, yellow, and green, but its US search homepage was given a monochrome color scheme on Wednesday morning

The search engine often changes its logo to highlight specific anniversaries, like the signing of the Declaration of Independence, or notable days like Thanksgiving.

Clicking on the grey logo links to search results for Bush’s name.

caption Clicking on the grey logo takes you to the Google page for George H.W. Bush source Google

Bush’s funeral will start at 11 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, attended by world leaders and royalty. His son, George W Bush, the 43rd president, will give a eulogy.

Bush’s casket was taken to Washington, DC, on Monday afternoon where it lay in state at the US Capitol from 5 p.m. on Monday to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Before that his remains were taken to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston and then to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

He was 94 when he died on Friday. After the funeral in Washington, DC, he will be buried at his presidential library on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

In a press release on Saturday, President Trump said: “I do further appoint December 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States.”

Business Insider has contacted Google for comment.