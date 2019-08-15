Google Maps is getting a useful new feature that shows you which direction to walk in — here’s how to use it

source Nick Bastone / Business Insider

Google is starting to launch a new Google Maps feature that uses augmented reality to display arrows and directions over your surroundings.

The feature has been available in beta for the company’s Pixel phones, but it’s now expanding to Android and iOS devices.

It’s only available for walking directions currently.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google Maps is already loaded with useful features that make it easier to get from point A to point B. But if you’re not intuitive with directions, you might still find yourself walking the wrong way at first when navigating an unfamiliar place.

One of the latest features coming to Google Maps attempts to solve this problem: You’ll soon be able to see arrows and directions displayed in real time over your surroundings when holding up your phone.

The new augmented reality-powered feature, called Live View, is launching in beta for iPhones and Android devices after debuting on the company’s Pixel phones. It’s only available for walking directions currently.

Read more: Everything we know about the next Apple Watch, which could launch as soon as next month

Google started rolling out the feature for non-Pixel smartphones around August 8, but if you’re not seeing the option, it’s likely because your phone hasn’t received the update yet.

When it is available for your device, here’s how to find it.

Open the Google Maps app on your phone.

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Type your destination into the search bar.

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Press the “Directions” button.

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Choose the “Walking” option. If the feature is available, you should see an option for launching Live View next to the “Start” button.

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Here’s how Live View looks when using it. Google Maps will display information like the street name you’re looking for, arrows pointing in the correct direction, and a visual marker letting you know you’ve arrived at your destination.

source Nick Bastone / Business Insider

The app also alerts you not to hold the phone up while you’re actually walking so that you can pay attention to your surroundings.