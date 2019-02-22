A mistake on Google is causing people to freak out about Nigeria’s currency soaring

caption A man walks past a promotional banner showing a photograph of a pile of Nigerian naira along a road in Lagos. source Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigeria is going to the polls on Saturday.

Ahead of the election, an error on Google shows the value of the country’s currency is more than twice as strong as it really is.

The error has caused a stir on Twitter.

Nigeria is going to the polls Saturday to vote in an election that pits President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term in office, against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other challengers. But ahead of the election, an error on Google is causing a stir among Nigerians in the Twittersphere.

A Google search shows the Nigerian naira is trading at 184 per US dollar, nearly twice as strong as its current value of 362. However, a quick look at the chart shows the currency at the correct value.

source Google

Still, that hasn’t stopped people from excitedly weighing in on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the currency’s value has been wrongly displayed on Google. Last March, a similar error occurred, with a Google search showing the naira’s exchange rate at 182.16 per US dollar. At the time, was trading at about 360 per dollar.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.