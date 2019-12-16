Google’s Nest Hub is our favorite budget smart display, and you can get 2 for $100 right now

source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

The Google Nest Hub is one of the best Google Assistant smart displays you can buy, thanks to its crisp 7-inch screen and tight integration with other Google products.

The Nest Hub usually costs $79.99, but you can currently buy two of them for just $99.99 at Best Buy.

You’ll need to add both devices to your cart separately for the discount to show up.

The Google Nest Hub is one of our favorite Google Assistant smart displays. And since it’s over a year old, you can often buy it at great discounts. Right now, you can buy two of them for just $99.99 at Best Buy.

The Nest Hub isn’t as large as the newer Nest Hub Max or Amazon’s Echo Show, but it’s still an excellent device. You can use its 7-inch touchscreen to watch YouTube videos, follow along with recipes and tutorials, display lyrics to songs, and do other fun visual activities. You can also use it to control all of your smart home devices that are Google-compatible. It can also cycle through your Google Photos albums, or display the time like a large clock.

The Nest Hub’s screen is crisp and clear, and it automatically adjusts its brightness to look good with the lighting around it. And while the Hub’s speakers won’t deliver premium audio, they still play loud enough music to fill a decent-sized room.

If you’re looking to buy one Nest Hub for yourself and one as a gift, or two Nest Hubs for two friends, make sure to take advantage of this Best Buy offer. You’ll need to add each Nest Hub to your cart separately before the discounted price will show up.