Walmart’s pre-Prime Day sale has savings of up to $150 on Google and Nest smart speakers and security cameras

source Google/YouTube

Google’s Nest smart home products are growing in popularity and in number.

Whether you want a smart speaker, smart display, or security camera, Google and Nest have a device for you.

For a limited time, Walmart is discounting a range of smart home products to coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, including several Google Home smart speakers and Nest smart security cameras.

The deals may not last long, so it’s worth picking them up now.

Together with Nest, Google’s smart home product lineup has grown to include smart speakers, smart displays, security cameras, and more. All the devices work with the Google Assistant, so you can control your smart home with your voice.

Now, for a limited time, you can get your hands on some of Google’s best smart home products – including those under the Nest brand name – at a heavy discount from Walmart.

There is a range of products on sale, so there should be something for most shoppers. Discounts run from $24 off to $150 off the original price.

Keep scrolling to check out the best Google and Nest deals from Walmart.

Google Home smart speaker deals

source Google/YouTube

Google Home smart speakers are powered by the Google Assistant, and as such, they’re super smart. Using these speakers, you can use your voice to control your smart home, find information from the web, play music, and more.

There are a few Google Home speakers on sale, including the Google Home Mini, standard Google Home, and Google Home Max. Thanks to its small size and low price, the Google Home Mini is great for getting Google Assistant at an affordable price, while the standard Google Home is the best all-around smart speaker of the bunch, and the Google Home Max is perfect for those who want top audio quality.

Google Nest Hub smart display deal

source Walmart

Smart speakers are great, but sometimes you want a little more information at your disposal, in which case, it’s worth looking into a smart display.

The Google Nest Hub smart display also has the Google Assistant built into it, but with the screen, it can show information like your route to work, the weather, YouTube videos, and more.

Google Nest security camera deals

source Walmart

The Google Nest Hello smart doorbell is a great way to heighten your home’s security. In the Nest app, you can see a live feed of whoever or whatever is outside your door. You’ll also get notifications when someone rings the doorbell. The device is well-designed and integrates with other Google Nest products, so you can see a feed of the video on your Google Nest Hub, for example.

If you like the idea of a security camera that integrates with your smart home but you don’t necessarily want a new doorbell, then the Google Nest Cam might be for you. The Nest Cam is a great outdoor security camera, offering a crisp 1,080p image with features like a built-in motion sensor, night vision, and more. Like other Nest devices, the Google Nest Cam integrates with other Google Assistant-powered devices too, which is great for those trying to build a smart home ecosystem.