Google Pay Singapore now lets you order food for pick-up or delivery – and restaurants won’t need to pay to use it

The new menu discovery feature is available exclusively on the Google Pay Singapore app. Google Singapore

Singapore’s struggling food and beverage (F&B) sector just got an additional helping hand, with American tech giant Google adding a new food discovery feature to its local payments app.

As of Tuesday (Apr 28), the new “menu discovery” feature – available exclusively on the Google Pay Singapore app (which is a localised, newer version of Google Pay) – already features the menus of 250 eateries across the island.

Google Pay Singapore users can browse the menus of eateries nearest to their location and curate their orders directly on the app. The app will then display the total cost before providing two options to place the order – phone call or WhatsApp message.

Users will have their orders confirmed directly by the food establishment after the order is made. They will also be advised if there are any additional charges applicable if they’ve chosen for their orders to be delivered.

Payment will not need to be made via Google Pay Singapore. Instead, users can choose to pay via different methods that are accepted by the merchant.

Users will have their orders confirmed directly by the food establishment after the order is made via WhatsApp or phone call. Google Singapore

At the moment, Google Pay Singapore supports contactless payments through credit card and money transfers via PayNow for OCBC bank customers. Android users can also use Google Pay Singapore to pay for MRT and bus rides.

Google Singapore’s director of engineering for payments and engineering site lead, Patrick Teo, said the menu discovery feature was created based on employees’ desire to make sharing food menus easier among Singaporeans. This is especially since food pick-ups and door-to-door deliveries “are now a necessity”.

“Like several others in Singapore, we too were sharing food menus among family and friends. So we thought, what if we could scale this and make this easier for consumers and restaurants? We rallied our employees to come together quickly and discussed ways in which we could offer a solution,” he said.

The aim, he said, is to “make the process of discovering local eateries simple and easy, and support even the smallest businesses – like hawkers – and minimise disruptions to their business”.

According to Google Singapore, food establishments need not pay to get their menus listed on the app. There is also no commission or charge for orders successfully placed. All the merchant needs to do is to sign up online.

Some restaurants already on the app are Kok Sen, O Banh Mi, Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha, Blue Ginger, O.BBa BBQ Jjajang and NUDE Seafood.

The tech giant is now looking into enabling the feature for all restaurants affiliated with restaurant booking site Chope.

Read also: