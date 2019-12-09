You can add portrait mode to any photo with this new Google Photos update

source Google

Anyone can make their photos look like they were taken with an expensive camera now thanks to a Google Photos update announced today.

The free photo-storage service will soon allow users to apply a portrait mode effect to any photo after it was taken, even if you don’t have a device with the capability, or you just forgot to turn portrait mode on. Portrait mode refers to a style of camera shot where the subject is in focus and the background is blurred, known as “bokeh” to photographers. Photos like these taken on a smartphone resemble the quality of high-end photos taken with a more expensive DSLR.

Based on the GIFs provided by Google, the process looks relatively easy, and is nearly the same as applying a filter or any other editing tool. Business Insider has previously written about ways to take a photo that can somewhat recreate the bokeh effect, or third-party apps that can produce similar styles, but for people already storing photos in Google Photos this seems to be the easiest way to get the portrait-mode look.

Google said that the new features are rolling out, and updated versions of apps including Google Photos and Duo will be available in the next few weeks.