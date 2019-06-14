9 cool features that prove the Google Pixel 3 line of phones are still worth buying, despite the upcoming Pixel 4 launch

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Darren Weaver

No story of Google’s Pixel 3 phones would be complete without mentioning their powerful cameras.

All the models in the Pixel 3 family, from the Pixel 3a ($299.99) to the Pixel 3 XL ($900), feature a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera.

They also include cool camera features such as Night Sight, which let you take impressively crisp low-lighting shots, and Google Lens, which lets you examine real-life products with your phone.

If you’re considering a new Pixel 3 phone, these nine camera features might convince you to take the leap.

In the smartphone world, Google has made a name for itself with the Pixel line and its stunning camera quality.

The newest models, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, are set to be released soon, but in the meantime, you have plenty of great phones to choose from in the Pixel 3 series. It’s made up of four phones, the 3a and 3a XL, the 3, and the 3 XL.

They differ in price, design, size, and battery life, but the one thing they all boast is a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera. Along with this powerful camera comes a host of cool photo-shooting features to make you appreciate it even more. Whether you prefer the budget Pixel 3a, which only costs $300, or want to splurge for the Pixel 3XL, which costs around $900, you get to enjoy the same camera features.

If you’re thinking about buying a Google Pixel 3 phone for its camera alone, we don’t blame you (and you’ll be getting a useful overall phone, too). As a Pixel 3 owner myself, I’ll show you the camera features below that might convince you to make the upgrade.

Learn more about the best camera features of the Google Pixel 3 series of phones, then shop the different models below.

Photos featured are taken with a Pixel 3 XL and are unedited.

Camera

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

The camera in “Auto” function is great for everyday picture-taking. It captures colors vibrantly and photos come out crisp and clear. You can turn on the “Motion” feature for live photos, set three- or 10-second timers, adjust the brightness, and use special light modes (sunny, fluorescent, cloudy, etc.). On “Selfie” mode, you can actually zoom out to fit more people into your group selfie.

Portrait

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

To make your friends and family look like models and trick others into thinking you used a DSLR to take these photos, use Portrait mode. It blurs the background to make faces and bodies in your immediate view ultra-crisp. The nice thing about Google’s Portrait mode is that it also gives you the regular, non-portrait version, so you’ll have both on hand.

Night Sight

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

It’s hard to believe that nighttime landscapes like the one above were taken with a phone camera. In low lighting conditions, the Pixel’s camera shines. Use Night Mode for dim outdoor and indoor scenes, from viewpoints enjoyed at midnight to fancy, Michelin-starred dishes that are usually cloaked in dark mood lighting.

Playground

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Playground is an AR feature that lets you drag and drop characters and text, which Google calls “stickers,” into the real-time shot. You can install fun, moving characters like Marvel superheroes or dancing foods to add to your scene, then take a photo or video with them. By no means is this feature a must-have, but you’ll have a fun time messing around with Playground.

Panorama

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

No longer do you have to cut off an important part of a gorgeous sweeping landscape thanks to the Panorama feature. Like most camera panorama programs, it doesn’t do well when multiple people move within the frame, so you’ll need to be careful about when you use it.

Photobooth

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Take a series of photobooth-like photos without ever touching the shutter button. On Photobooth mode, the camera detects smiles and other changes of facial expression, as well as changes in lighting and motion, to automatically take photos.

Lens: Product search

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you see a cool product out in the wild and want to find out more about it and even shop it directly, use Google Lens’ Search function. Depending on how distinctive the item is, it can detect the exact product or show you similar products. I found that it was less accurate for things like clothing – but pretty good at drawing up many similar options – and more accurate for anything with a logo, like the Hydro Flask mug above.

Lens: Barcode scan

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

The best way to find the exact product you want is to scan the barcode with Google Lens. This feature comes in handy if you’re shopping in real life and want to see if you can get the product for a lower price or more conveniently online.

Lens: Translate

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Google Translate goes live with the help of Google Lens. Within seconds, it auto-detects the language and replaces the text with the translated version. If you’ve ever used Google Translate, you know that it’s not perfect, and this is no less true on Google Lens. But you’ll get the general gist and glean enough information to understand what’s going on.

Shop the Google Pixel 3a (Unlocked) here:

Shop the Google Pixel 3a XL (Unlocked) here:

Shop the Google Pixel 3 (Unlocked) here:

Shop the Google Pixel 3 XL here: