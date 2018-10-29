A glitch is causing a second notch to appear on the screens of some Pixel 3 XL phones

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Some Pixel 3 XL users are reporting that an extra notch has appeared on the side of their phone’s screen. The Pixel 3 XL was already chided at launch for its large notch, which takes up a good chunk of the screen.

The glitch appears to be easily fixable – changing some developer settings or resetting the phone should do the trick.

Google says it’s aware of the glitch, and a fix is coming soon.

If one large notch on your Pixel 3 XL wasn’t enough, your phone might randomly choose to grow a second, virtual one.

Some Pixel 3 XL users are reporting a strange (and honestly pretty funny) glitch: the appearance of an extra notch located on the right-hand side of the phone’s screen. The glitch, which only seems to be happening to a few users, is pretty easy to get rid of – changing some developer settings or resetting the phone should do the trick, Android Police reports.

The Pixel 3 XL comes with the option to add an extra notch at the bottom of the screen for symmetry, but the sideways notch is not an intended feature.

Google told Business Insider it’s aware of the glitch, and a fix should be coming soon. In the meantime, here’s what the glitch looks like:

So my Pixel randomly grew another notch today. ???? https://t.co/c6Pff9MVmW pic.twitter.com/ugjfLmCkDZ — UrAvgConsumer (@UrAvgConsumer) October 24, 2018

