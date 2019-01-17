Google’s cheaper Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ is totally leaked in a new video and comes with one of the most important features from the $800 Pixel 3

source YouTube/Andro News

A new video supposedly shows off the new Pixel 3 Lite mid-range smartphone from Google.

The Pixel 3 Lite is said to be a cheaper version of the regular Pixel 3 phones that Google released in October last year.

One of the biggest features on the Pixel 3 Lite is the same camera as the regular Pixel 3, which is often touted as having the best camera on any smartphone.

If the Pixel 3 Lite exists, it appears to be completely, totally, and utterly leaked in a new video from YouTube channel Andro News.

In a high-definition hands-on video, pretty much every detail of the Pixel 3 Lite, including specs and even photos, are on display.

The Pixel 3 Lite is apparently a less expensive mid-range version of the two Pixel 3 phones- a 5.5-inch Pixel 3 and a larger, 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL – that Google released last October. Two important things the video doesn’t reveal are the Pixel 3 Lite’s price tag and release date.

Check out the Pixel 3 Lite, as well as the video with a very detailed look at Google’s upcoming device:

The Pixel 3 Lite looks nearly identical to the Pixel 3 released earlier this year.

The Pixel 3 Lite is pretty much identical to the original Pixel 3, complete with rather large bezels by today’s standards, and even a similar screen size of 5.5-inches and 1080p full-HD resolution.

What’s not clear is whether the Pixel 3 Lite uses an OLED display, as the original Pixel 3 does. OLED screens are the holy-grail of display technologies, as they display a true color black, as well as better contrast and richer colors. But they’re usually reserved for expensive flagship devices. It’s likely that the Pixel 3 Lite uses a more traditional, and less expensive, LCD display.

The biggest physical differences is the Pixel 3 Lite’s plastic body.

While the original Pixel 3’s metal and glass construction helped give it a high-end feel, the entire Pixel 3 Lite is made up of plastic, according to Andro News.

It also sports a bright green power button.

The regular white Pixel 3 models have a bright pastel green power button, whereas the Pixel 3 Lite appears to have a brighter green power button.

The rear camera on the Pixel 3 Lite is supposedly the same as the original Pixel 3.

The rear camera on the Pixel 3 Lite is the same as the original Pixel 3, according to Andro News. If true, that’s a pretty significant feature for the Pixel 3 Lite, as Google’s Pixel cameras are often touted as being the best cameras on any smartphones.

One change over the regular Pixel 3 models is the front-facing selfie camera. The Lite uses a single selfie camera, whereas the regular Pixel 3 has two front-facing selfie cameras. That means no ultra-wide angle selfies if you’re thinking about getting the Pixel 3 Lite, which is an actually meaningful feature for selfie takers.

But unlike the original Pixel 3, the Lite model will have a headphone jack.

Contrary to the trend of removing headphone jacks, Google is supposedly keeping it on the Pixel 3 Lite. While this makes me happy, the headphone jack’s placement on the top of the Pixel 3 Lite is unfortunate. It’s a matter of personal opinion, and I believe headphone jacks work better on the bottom, so that a headphone cable doesn’t dangle awkwardly above the device.

OK, now let’s talk specs.

The Pixel 3 Lite will apparently run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, a new mid-range processor that’s not likely as powerful as the Snapdragon 845 that’s turning the wheels in the regular Pixel 3.

The Lite packs 4GB of RAM, which is fine for the mid-range category that the Pixel 3 Lite belongs to. It will, however, make the regular Pixel 3’s 4GB of RAM look relatively meager.

As for storage, we can expect 32GB of flash memory, which is also on the low side. But as Andro News mentions, there’s little need for much storage space if you use cloud services like Google Photos and media streaming services like Spotify for music.

The Pixel 3 Lite will also only have one loudspeaker found on the bottom of the phone, whereas the regular Pixel 3 has two front-facing loudspeakers.

You can check out Andro News’ full video of the supposed Pixel 3 Lite here.

Check out Andro News’ full video of the Pixel 3 Lite to get a better view, as well as a peak of photos that were apparently taken with the Pixel 3 Lite.