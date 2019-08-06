Amazon is offering $299 off Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones for a limited time

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are two of the best phones that launched in 2018, thanks to their super-smart features and great cameras.

Normally the phones cost $800 and $900, respectively, but they’re currently $300 off on Amazon.

We’re not sure how long the deals will last, so it’s worth acting quickly if you want a Pixel 3.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 4 is expected to launch this fall, so if you prefer to have the latest and greatest Google Pixel phone, you should wait for the Pixel 4.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are two of the best phones from 2018. While they may not have the sexiest, most modern design, they have super-smart features, great specs, and excellent cameras.

For a limited time, both devices are on sale at Amazon for $300 off their normal price, making them arguably the best phones for the price.

If you don’t want to wait for the Pixel 4 to launch in the fall and you don’t mind having a 2018 flagship phone instead of a brand-new one, this is a great deal.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offer very similar features, and the main difference is the screen size. The screen on the standard Pixel 3 is 5.5 inches with a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution, while the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch screen with a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution.

Both phones launched in October 2018 and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is still a powerful chip. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both available with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The Google Assistant also brings artificial intelligence to the two phones, so you can use your voice to search for info and perform other actions.

One of the best things about the two Pixel phones is the camera tech. Google uses artificial intelligence to achieve effects like Portrait Mode and Night Mode. Tech reviewers across the board agree that the Pixel 3 and 3 XL take some of the best photos, so if you’re a mobile photographer, you’ll love taking photos with these phones.

You can get the Pixel phones in three colors, but the Just Black version is the only one that’s on sale for $299 off.