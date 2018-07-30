It looks like photos of Google’s next phone have leaked — and it might not look as good as the competition

source YouTube/HardwareCanucks

New leaked photos supposedly show the white version of Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 XL smartphone.

They reveal that the Pixel 3 XL will have a relatively large bottom bezel, or “chin.”

Other top Android smartphones have thinner chins, which makes them look sleeker than the Pixel 3 XL in the photo leaks.

New photos that supposedly show a white model of Google’s upcoming smartphone – the Pixel 3XL – leaked on Sunday by XDA-Developers user dr.guru.

You can check out the photos on the XDA-Developers’ website here.

These latest leaked photos complement a previous leak from XDA-Developers from early June that showed a black version of the Pixel 3 XL.

One thing the latest leak makes a little clearer is the extent of the bezels surrounding the Pixel 3 XL’s display. As has been rumored, the Pixel 3 XL will potentially have a notch. The leaked photos also suggest that it’ll have a relatively large bottom bezel, or “chin” as it’s sometimes known. You can also see an orange power button on the right of the device, which the white Pixel 2 XL currently has.

Here's a closer shot of the Google Pixel 3 XL's notch area showing the cameras and sensor area, courtesy of XDA Junior Member https://t.co/ynWZtzYYrh who shared the Clearly White pictures earlier today on XDA: https://t.co/nXr6Bd6Ksh@xdadevelopers #GooglePixel3 pic.twitter.com/eR3ClMNxsT — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 29, 2018

Based on the photos, the chin on the bottom of the supposed Pixel 3 XL is larger than the chin on other top Android phones, like Galaxy S9, LG G7, OnePlus 6, and Essential Phone. As a result, I suspect the Pixel 3 XL may not look quite as sleek or modern as the competition.

The same could be said about the current Pixel 2 XL, which has a utilitarian design compared to other top Android phones.

caption The OnePlus 6 has a much thinner bottom bezel than the supposed Pixel 3 XL. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Still, if the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are anything to go by, Google’s Pixel 3 smartphones will be excellent smartphones. Google phones run a clean and simple version of Android that’s a joy to use, and they also get software updates as soon as Google releases them. For non-Google smartphones, updates usually come months after their initial release.

The new photo leak doesn’t reveal much else about Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 XL, which will likely be the larger of two Pixel models that Google has released in the past. So far, it’s said the Pixel 3 XL will have a glass back, which could suggest that wireless charging is coming to Google’s smartphones.

The pictured device is said to be on the older side, which means there’s a high chance that what we’re seeing isn’t the final design, according to XDA-Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman.

A new device called the “Pixel Stand” has also been discovered by XDA-Developers in the upcoming version of Android’s code. It’s unclear whether it’s a wired or wireless charger, and what its function might be.