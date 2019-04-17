Google is said to be releasing a cheaper version of its Pixel 3 smartphone — here’s everything we know so far

caption Google’s upcoming Pixel 3a may pose a tempting proposition: a near-flagship device with a flagship camera. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Google is supposedly releasing a cheaper version of its Pixel 3 smartphones.

It may be released as early as this May.

Leaks and rumors about the Pixel 3a suggest a nearly premium device that may come with the best part of the Pixel 3: its camera.

If Google’s own hint is anything to go by, we can expect the cheaper versions of Google’s Pixel 3 phones quite soon.

There’s no guarantee, but May 7 appears to be the date Google will announce the “Pixel 3a,” as it’s now being called. Up until recently, the cheaper rumored Pixel 3 devices were known as “Pixel 3 Lite.”

If the following leaks and rumors are true and accurate, Google’s upcoming Pixel 3a may pose a tempting proposition: a near-flagship device with a flagship camera. And it’s not just any camera we’re expecting – it’s the best camera in the smartphone business.

Check out the leaks, rumors, and hints we’ve heard so far about the Pixel 3a:

There will be two models of the cheaper, “less premium” Pixel 3, including the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

caption The original Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Pixel “3a” naming of Google’s cheaper Pixel 3 phones was discovered in the code of Android Q, the latest version of the Android mobile operating system that’s being developed, according to 9to5Google.

It might be announced on May 7.

source Google

Google is teasing some kind of Pixel news on May 7 in the Google Store. May 7 also happens to be the kickoff date of Google’s I/O conference.

There’s no strong rumor surrounding pricing, but it’s been suggested that the Pixel 3a may cost between $400 and $500.

caption A leaked photo of the bottom of the Pixel 3a. source Rezetked.me

Russian tech blog Rezetked has estimated that the Pixel 3a will start between $400 and $500, which may be correct, or it may not be. Either way, the Pixel 3a is expected to cost less than the original $800 Pixel 3 and the $900 Pixel 3 XL.

As for the larger Pixel 3a XL, it may cost $100 more if pricing curves are similar to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL price tags.

The Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch display, and the Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch display.

caption A leaked photo of the Pixel 3a. source Rozetked.me

The Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch display and the 3a XL will have a 6-inch display, according to 9to5Google.

To compare, the Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display, and the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch display.

The Pixel 3a may have a plastic build.

caption A leaked photo of the Pixel 3a. source Rezetked

Russian tech site Rezetked, as well as YouTube channel Andro News, leaked photos and videos of the Pixel 3a, which reveal what the device might look like.

The Pixel 3a devices appear to have a plastic build compared to the glass and metal found on the Pixel 3 devices, if leaked photos and video are accurate.

The Pixel 3a phones will run on the mid-range Snapdragon 670 or 710 chips from Qualcomm, both of which are said to be comparable to the Snapdragon 845 chip in the Pixel 3.

caption A leaked photo of the Pixel 3a. source Rezetked.me

The rumor mill has seemingly agreed that the Pixel 3a phones will run on the Snapdragon 670 chip from Qualcomm. Some have suggested it might run on the Snapdragon 710. Either way, both those chips have comparable performance to the Snapdragon 845 chip in the Pixel 3.

It’ll come with the same 4GB of RAM as the Pixel 3, which sounds about right for a mid-range device.

caption The original Pixel 3. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The best thing about the Pixel 3a is that it might come with the same camera as the Pixel 3.

caption A leaked photo of the Pixel 3a. source YouTube/Andro News

The video leak from Andro News suggests the Pixel 3a will have the same 12-megapixel rear camera as the Pixel 3. It’s not clear if its exactly the same sensor. Regardless, Google’s camera prowess comes more from its software than the camera sensor itself.

It would be pretty significant if smartphone buyers could have the option to get the Pixel 3’s camera chops – often known to be the best camera on a smartphone – for a lower price tag.

But the Pixel 3a is said to come with a single selfie camera instead of the dual-lens selfie camera system on the Pixel 3.

caption The original Pixel 3 XL. source Clancy Morgan

If the photo and video leaks from Rezetked and Andro News are accurate, it looks like the Pixel 3a will have a single-lens selfie camera for regular selfies.

The dual-lens selfie camera on the Pixel 3 phones offers regular selfies, as well as ultrawide selfies.

And unlike the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a phones might come with a headphone jack.

caption A leaked photo of the Pixel 3a. source Rezetked.me

Both the photo and video leaks from Rezetket and Andro News shows the Pixel 3a with a headphone jack on the top of the device. This could be the one feature that the Pixel 3 phones don’t have.

T-Mobile might sell it, not just Verizon.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Google’s Pixel phones have historically been exclusively sold at Verizon, even though Pixel phones you could buy from Google’s Store could work on most carriers.

Verizon’s exclusivity period is said to be almost over, and T-Mobile is rumored to take on the Pixel 3 phones, as well as the Pixel 3a phones, according to Android Police.