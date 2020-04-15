I wouldn’t typically recommend Google Pixel 4 phones at their full retail price tags — but with a $300 to $350 discount right now, they’re almost a no-brainer

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Google’s $800 Pixel 4 and $900 Pixel 4 XL are $350 off right now from Best Buy if you activate them at the time of purchase with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Without activation at the time of purchase, or if you have a different carrier, the Pixel 4 phones are discounted by $300.

The Pixel 4 phones don’t offer the best design or even the greatest range of cameras among their peers, but they’re still solid performers, and the cameras take some of the best photos out of any smartphone.

I wouldn’t typically recommend the Pixel 4 phones at their full retail price tags, but with a $300 to $350 discount, it’s almost a no-brainer.

Google’s $800 Pixel 4 and $900 Pixel 4 XL are $300 off from Best Buy, Amazon, and the Google Store.

You can get an extra $50 off with activation at the time of purchase with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint at Best Buy.

That means the Pixel 4’s price tag goes from $800 down to $499.99, and the Pixel 4 XL’s price goes from $900 down to $599.99. For a phone with plenty of meat on its bones, that’s a pretty great deal – Google isn’t expected to announce a new high-end flagship until October, which is in about six months.

The company is rumored to release a mid-range, budget-oriented Pixel 4a in the very near future, however. Still, It’s unlikely that the Pixel 4a will have quite the performance and features as the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.

I never recommended that anyone buy the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at their full price tags. That’s because other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone 11 series offer more in terms of design and cameras. Ever the utilitarian among fashion-conscious phone makers, Google’s Pixel 4 phones aren’t the best-looking devices. And in a move that I’m still trying to understand, Google didn’t give its Pixel 4 phones an ultra-wide camera exactly when it became a trend.

Still, the Pixel 4 phones are good performers with their Snapdragon 855 chips, and they were among the first few phones with smooth 90Hz screens that make other phones with standard 60Hz screens feel outdated. And even though they don’t have ultra-wide cameras, the photos they take from their standard and zoomed lens are among the best on any smartphone.

For $300 off, Google’s Pixel 4 phones are almost a no-brainer, especially when Samsung’s latest Galaxy S20 smartphones cost a minimum of $1,000. The Pixel 4 phones are still Google’s latest, and it’s one of the best deals you can get for a current high-end, flagship smartphone.

OnePlus also just announced their new OnePlus 8 series that start at $699, which are superb smartphones. They’re almost everything the Pixel 4 isn’t – gorgeous and full of camera options. Still, discounted down to $499.99, the Pixel 4 phones are hard to beat.