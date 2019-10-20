Forget Google’s new Pixel 4 — here are 8 reasons you should actually buy the $500 Pixel 3 instead

caption The Pixel 3, left, and the Pixel 4. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Pixel 4 is Google’s new flagship, but Pixel 3 owners shouldn’t necessarily feel the need to upgrade.

Starting at $500, the Pixel 3 is even a great phone to buy instead of the $800 Pixel 4.

The Pixel 4 has some big hardware changes, like a second camera lens and advanced facial recognition, but the core of the two phones is still the same: the pure Android experience and the best smartphone cameras.

New smartphones sure are exciting when they’re announced – just like that, your current phone isn’t the latest and greatest.

But hold on a second.

Sure, the Pixel 4 has a second camera lens, a first for a Pixel phone, as well as more recent specs that are common in 2019 flagships. And it has radar technology, for Pete’s sake. But take a look back at the Pixel 3 – is it really that much different than the Pixel 4?

At the core, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 are essentially the same phone. You get the pure Android experience from Google, as well as the best cameras on any smartphone.

I’d even say that buying the Pixel 3 instead of the Pixel 4 wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

Check out eight reasons why you should stick to your Pixel 3, and why anyone looking to buy a new smartphone could save $300 skipping Google’s new hotness of 2019.

The Pixel 4 is $300 more expensive than the Pixel 3, and there aren’t too many good reasons to spend an extra $300 on the Pixel 4.

If you’re looking for a new design, you’re not really getting it with the Pixel 4. In fact, it looks very similar to the Pixel 2!

The Pixel 4 (left) and the Pixel 2 (right) look nearly identical from the front.

The Pixel 3’s performance isn’t stellar, but it’s still fine. It’s a phone with 2018 specs, after all.

Google Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel 3 is getting the new astrophotography camera mode that Google announced for the Pixel 4 …

Google confirmed in a tweet that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a phones are getting the astrophotography camera mode that Google announced with the Pixel 4 in October.

… and the Pixel 3’s camera is still one of the best smartphone cameras in the business.

The Pixel 4’s second lens — a telephoto lens — isn’t as exciting as an ultra-wide lens. Phone makers have been giving their phones zoomed lenses since 2016, and Google just introduced it in 2019.

The Pixel 4 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner — it only uses facial recognition, and anyone can unlock the phone when your eyes are closed, like when you’re asleep.

If you already have a Pixel 3 and you’re experiencing poor battery life, you might try to get a $99 battery replacement from Google’s repair partner, UBreakIFix, before buying the Pixel 4 — especially if none of the above tempts you to upgrade.