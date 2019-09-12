A store in Vietnam might be selling prototypes of the Pixel 4 XL smartphone for just over $1,000 — and Google hasn’t even officially unveiled it yet

source AnhEm TV/YouTube

A store in Hanoi, Vietnam is supposedly selling prototypes of Google’s unreleased Pixel 4 XL smartphone for just over $1,000, according to a translation of a Vietnamese written review of the supposed Pixel 4 XL on Thursday.

This would help explain how two Vietnamese YouTubers recently posted videos about the Pixel 4 with the device in hand, as well as the written review posted on Thursday.

The recent flurry of in-depth Pixel 4 details from Vietnam aren’t necessarily accurate, but they do corroborate with many rumors.

Google reportedly moved the Pixel 4 production from China to Vietnam, supposedly to circumvent growing production costs in China and tariffs, according to Japanese news outlet Nikkei.

Recently, two YouTubers from Vietnam posted lengthy, detailed reviews of what appeared to be Google’s unreleased Pixel 4 XL smartphone.

If they’re true and accurate, the videos offer a complete look at the Pixel 4 XL, leaving little mystery to Google’s upcoming devices.

It wasn’t clear how those YouTubers got a hold of the supposed Pixel 4 XL devices, but a recent written review of the Pixel 4 XL, also from Vietnam, claims that a “smartphone store” in Hanoi has been selling them for 25 million Vietnamese Dong (about $1,078). At least, that’s according to Google Chrome’s translation from Vietnamese of the review.

The Vietnamese reviewer notes that the devices sold from the store in Hanoi aren’t likely to be full production units, as features that Google already teased like Motion Sense and facial recognition weren’t operational. They’re supposedly prototypes of the Pixel 4 XL.

Keep in mind that the devices from the Vietnamese reviewers aren’t confirmed by Google to be real, so there’s always the chance that these are inaccurate, or simply fake. However, the sheer depth of the review, and the fact that the details mesh with what we already knew, lends credence to the notion that this is some version of the Pixel 4.

With that out of the way, the Pixel 4 XL will supposedly features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 mobile processor and 6 GB of RAM, a 3,700mAh battery, and a 6.3-inch screen, all of which jives with previous rumors about the devices.

The reviewer also corroborates rumors about the Pixel 4’s smooth 90Hz display, as well as the function for the secondary camera lens that Google previously teased. It’s looking extremely likely that the second camera lens on the Pixel 4 is going to be a telephoto lens. It also appears that the Pixel 4 phones will have a glossy glass back rather than the two-tone glass textured back on previous Pixel phones.

Google reportedly moved its Pixel 4 production facilities from China to Vietnam to circumvent growing production costs in China, as well as increased tariffs under the Trump administration, according to a recent report from Japanese news outlet Nikkei. This information is still unconfirmed, and Google hasn’t yet replied to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Check out the videos from the Vietnamese YouTubers showcasing the supposed Pixel 4 XL: