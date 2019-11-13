There are 8 key reasons you should buy the $600 OnePlus 7T over Google’s more expensive Pixel 4

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

OnePlus makes premium smartphones that easily competes with some of the big names in the business like Apple, Samsung, and Google.

And yet, OnePlus phones cost a few hundreds less than the competition.

Take the $600 OnePlus 7T, for example. It’s $200 less than the Google Pixel 4, and it sports better specs, an extra camera, and a bigger screen.

You’d imagine the OnePlus 7T would come with some kind of compromise, but you’d be hard-pressed to fault it. It doesn’t have wireless charging, but you tell me if that’s worth an extra $200.

Check out the eight reasons why you should buy the OnePlus 7T instead of the Pixel 4:

With its narrow bezels and water drop notch, the OnePlus 7T looks like a newer and more modern smartphone. It looks sleeker than the Pixel 4, overall.

The OnePlus 7T, left, and the Pixel 4, right.

The OnePlus 7T outperforms the Pixel 4 — and almost every Android smartphone, for that matter — while sporting a lower price tag. OnePlus phones have always felt faster than the competition, but this one also has a slightly faster chip than the Pixel 4, which makes the OnePlus 7T unbeatable in everyday performance.

The OnePlus 7T starts with 128 GB of storage for $600. The Pixel 4 starts with 64 GB of storage for $800.

The OnePlus 7T has better battery life, and it comes with a 30W charger that’s significantly faster than the 18W charger that comes with the Pixel 4.

The OnePlus 7T has a triple-lens camera system, including a regular camera, zoomed lens, and an ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 4 only has a regular camera and a zoomed lens. Google seriously missed the boat by not including the ultra-wide.

The Pixel 4’s radar-assisted facial recognition is pretty great, but the OnePlus 7T’s in-display fingerprint sensor in the fastest and most accurate among any smartphone unlocking method I’ve tried.

For those who prefer bigger screens, the $600 OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch screen, while the Pixel 4 XL, which costs $900, has a 6.3-inch screen.

Overall, the $600 OnePlus 7T offers significantly better value than the Pixel 4 without much compromise. The only thing you’d be missing out on by going with the OnePlus 7T is wireless charging.