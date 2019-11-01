There are 6 key reasons you should buy Google’s new Pixel 4 over the Samsung Galaxy S10

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Google’s Pixel 4 falls short on some expectations, but there are still a few things to consider if you’re also looking at the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 is a great smartphone, but the Pixel 4 does a few things better.

Features like the Pixel 4’s camera, on-time Android updates, and a smooth 90Hz screen help make it a more appealing option than the Galaxy S10.

Not to mention that the Galaxy S10 was released about eight months ago, and we’re expecting a new Galaxy S device in just a few months.

More people own Samsung phones than any other brand in the world, and for good reason – they’re great smartphones.

But Google’s Pixel 4 does a few things better.

The list isn’t that long, and the Pixel 4 hasn’t lived up to its expectations, but there’s still a few key things to consider if you have the Pixel 4 and the Galaxy S10 on your shortlist.

Check it out:

The Pixel 4 isn’t as pretty, but its flat screen is more functional than the Galaxy S10’s curved screen edges, which make the screen feel narrower than it really is.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Pixel 4 is less frustrating to unlock because Google’s radar-based facial recognition is faster and more accurate than Samsung’s ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The Pixel 4 gets Android updates the moment Google rolls them out, while Samsung Galaxy owners are usually left behind for months.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Pixel 4’s camera takes better photos than the Galaxy S10’s, which can look overly processed at times.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

You can get an idea of Samsung’s and Google’s overall approach towards smartphone cameras and how their photos look in this comparison between the Google Pixel 3 and the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 is already a little old: It was released eight months ago, and a new Galaxy “S” phone from Samsung is expected in February, just four months from now.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Pixel 4’s 90Hz screen makes the phone feel faster than the Galaxy S10’s 60Hz screen.

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

So the PIxel 4 trumps the Galaxy S10 in a few ways, but there is a flipside.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

There are a few downsides to the Pixel 4 that could make the Galaxy S10 a better choice: