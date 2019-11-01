There are 6 key reasons you should buy Google’s new Pixel 4 over the Samsung Galaxy S10

- source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
- Google’s Pixel 4 falls short on some expectations, but there are still a few things to consider if you’re also looking at the Samsung Galaxy S10.
- The Galaxy S10 is a great smartphone, but the Pixel 4 does a few things better.
- Features like the Pixel 4’s camera, on-time Android updates, and a smooth 90Hz screen help make it a more appealing option than the Galaxy S10.
- Not to mention that the Galaxy S10 was released about eight months ago, and we’re expecting a new Galaxy S device in just a few months.
More people own Samsung phones than any other brand in the world, and for good reason – they’re great smartphones.
But Google’s Pixel 4 does a few things better.
The list isn’t that long, and the Pixel 4 hasn’t lived up to its expectations, but there’s still a few key things to consider if you have the Pixel 4 and the Galaxy S10 on your shortlist.
Check it out:
The Pixel 4 isn’t as pretty, but its flat screen is more functional than the Galaxy S10’s curved screen edges, which make the screen feel narrower than it really is.
- source
- Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
The Pixel 4 is less frustrating to unlock because Google’s radar-based facial recognition is faster and more accurate than Samsung’s ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
- source
- Crystal Cox/Business Insider
The Pixel 4 gets Android updates the moment Google rolls them out, while Samsung Galaxy owners are usually left behind for months.
- source
- Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
The Pixel 4’s camera takes better photos than the Galaxy S10’s, which can look overly processed at times.
- source
- Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
You can get an idea of Samsung’s and Google’s overall approach towards smartphone cameras and how their photos look in this comparison between the Google Pixel 3 and the Galaxy S10.
The Galaxy S10 is already a little old: It was released eight months ago, and a new Galaxy “S” phone from Samsung is expected in February, just four months from now.
- source
- Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
The Pixel 4’s 90Hz screen makes the phone feel faster than the Galaxy S10’s 60Hz screen.
- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
So the PIxel 4 trumps the Galaxy S10 in a few ways, but there is a flipside.
- source
- Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
There are a few downsides to the Pixel 4 that could make the Galaxy S10 a better choice:
- The Pixel 4’s battery life isn’t great.
- The Galaxy S10 comes with a 25W charger that charges the S10 significantly faster than the 18W charger included with the Pixel 4.
- The Galaxy S10’s camera might not be as good, but it’s still fine, and it offers an ultra-wide camera lens. The missing ultra-wide camera on the Pixel 4 has been a disappointment.
- The Pixel 4 might be cheaper, but it doesn’t offer the best value for its price tag.