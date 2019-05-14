Google will reportedly pay Pixel owners up to $500 because of a microphone defect, and even people who didn’t have issues could get a payout

caption The Pixel’s defective microphones were impacted by a manufacturing issue that created a disconnect in the phone’s audio hardware. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Google has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit based on an issue with its original Pixel smartphone, which was released in 2016, according to a report from The Verge.

In 2017, Google acknowledged that a small percentage of Pixels had defective microphones due to a manufacturing issue, but continued to sell the devices.

Pixel owners could be paid up to $500 if they suffered from the defect, and even Pixel owners who had no problems could be entitled to $20 as a part of the class action settlement, Verge reports.

Google has agreed to pay people who bought their original Pixel smartphone up to $500 as a part of a class action settlement, according to a report from The Verge.

Back in 2017, Google acknowledged that a small percentage of Pixel devices had defective microphones, which led to hundreds of complaints and returned devices. However, the device was never pulled from the market.

A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 criticized Google for continuing to sell the Pixel in spite of knowledge of the defect, and claimed that multiple people who returned their defective devices were given replacements with the same problem.

Google agreed to settle the lawsuit and will pay people who received a defective replacement up to $500, Verge reports. Those who dealt with just one defective Pixel could be paid up to $350, and even Pixel owners who didn’t experience any issues could be paid up to $20. People who used insurance to replace a Pixel can also be reimbursed for the value.

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

According to the Verge, the settlement is still awaiting preliminary approval, with a hearing scheduled for June 5. The law firm handling the case will also be responsible for making sure Pixel owners get their payouts. People interested in joining the settlement should visit their website, but it seems to be down at the moment, likely due to a massive influx of Pixel owners.

The Pixel’s defective microphones were impacted by a manufacturing issue that created a disconnect in the phone’s audio hardware. The Pixel launched in October 2016 and customers began reporting audio problems right away. Google employees identified the hardware problem a few months later and made adjustments to its manufacturing process.

Last month, Google also settled a class action lawsuit targeting its Nexus 6P smartphone. Some Nexus 6P devices suffered from a “bootloop” issue that forced the phone to constantly restart, and people who dealt with the issue are entitled to up to $400. Google partnered with Huawei to launch the Nexus 6P, and the companies could pay up to $9.75 million to past customers.