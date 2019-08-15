Google Pixel owners can get up to $500 as the result of a lawsuit over faulty microphones — here’s how to claim your money

source Google

Google settled a class-action lawsuit regarding faulty microphones on its Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones that were released in 2016.

The company agreed to pay $7.25 million in the settlement. Pixel users can claim up to $500, depending on their experience with the faulty microphones and Pixel devices.

The settlement only applies to Pixel smartphones that were manufactured before January 4, 2017.

You’ll find below where you can start filing a claim.

You don't have to have had experienced any issues with the microphone in your Pixel to file a claim.

You don’t have to have had experienced any issues with the microphone in your Pixel to file a claim.

Google denies the allegations that microphones in the original Pixel devices were faulty, but it agreed to pay $7.25 million to settle the case, according to the settlement website.

Before anyone files a claim, they should know that the settlement only applies to Pixel devices that were manufactured before January 4, 2017. If you still have the box your Pixel came in, you might be able to see when your Pixel was manufactured. If you don’t have the box, you can try contacting Google or your carrier.

To make a claim, head to the settlement website and click the orange “File a claim” button on the top-right corner of the page and follow the instructions. The deadline to submit a claim is October 7, 2019.

There are different payouts for Pixel owners depending on their experience, according to ClassLawGroup.com:

$20 for Pixel owners who can’t prove that their microphones were faulty, or for original Pixel owners in general, even if they haven’t experienced any issues with their Pixel’s microphone.

$350 for Pixel owners who experienced the microphone defect in a single Pixel unit.

$500 for Pixel owners who experienced the microphone defect on multiple Pixel units.

You can also choose to file a claim that excludes yourself from this particular settlement, which allows you to participate in future class-action lawsuits. If you do nothing, you forfeit any payment and give up your right to claim on any future class-action lawsuits.