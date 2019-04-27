The Google Pixel 3 is the best Android phone you can buy: Here’s how much it costs

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Google was slow to enter the smartphone game, but its superb Pixel phone sets the bar high.

The Pixel phones stand among the best Android devices you can buy.

Below, we break down the differences between all the Pixel smartphone models that are available to answer the question: How much does the Google Pixel cost?

Given that Google is the company behind Android – which is by far the most popular mobile operating system – it’s no surprise that the company also makes great Android smartphones. However, some of us do wonder why Google didn’t start making its own phones until 2016 when the first Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones finally dropped.

The Pixel was definitely a hit, and Google has continued to update its flagship mobile lineup since 2016. The most recent models are the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which were released in 2018 and are far and away two of the best flagship phones of that year. We expect the Pixel 4 will come out sometime in October.

Along with great build quality, the Pixel smartphones remain hugely popular thanks to their slick interfaces, solid hardware, and some of the best cameras you’re going to find on a phone. If you want the purest Android experience possible, the Pixel is the phone for you.

If you’re considering buying a Google Pixel smartphone, then read on: We’ve broken down the differences in features, hardware, and price between the models that are available online right now from various retailers.

Whether you’re a dedicated Android user or you’re an iPhone owner looking to make the switch, you’ll find what you’re looking for below.

Read on in the slides below to see how much a Google Pixel costs in 2019:

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL price

The Pixel phone entered its third generation in 2018, and although it’s a bit expensive, the Google Pixel 3 is simply a superb Android smartphone. It’s a fantastic choice for both Android fans and iPhone users who are looking to make the switch.

The Pixel 3 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and it doesn’t have to: What sells this phone is that it packs all the things we loved about the Pixel 2 – including the unrivaled cameras – in a nicely updated and super-polished package.

The Pixel 3’s improvements over Google’s second-generation smartphone were pretty much the same as the Pixel 2’s improvements over the original: It runs on a faster processor, the XL model boasts a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen thanks to greatly slimmed-down bezels, and the water- and dust-resistance were enhanced a bit.

Because they’re premium flagships, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with high price tags. You can expect to pay between $800 and $1,000 depending on size and configuration. There are only two storage options available: 64GB and 128GB. Most people will only need the 64GB version, thanks to Google Photos’ unlimited storage.

Also note that although Verizon is the only carrier that sells it directly, the Pixel 3 is compatible with both GSM and CDMA carriers. This means you can buy one unlocked and take it to any of the other main service providers.

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL price

After the successful launch of the original Pixel phone, Google introduced its second-generation flagship, the excellent Pixel 2, in October of 2017.

The standard Pixel 2 features the same 5-inch screen as its predecessor, while the Pixel 2 XL sported a beefed-up 6-inch screen (in contrast to the 5.5-inch screen on the first Pixel XL).

A few notable improvements that the Pixel 2 offered over the Pixel include a snappier processor and improved construction details, including Gorilla Glass 5 screens and superior water- and dust-resistance.

Despite being hardly long in the tooth, the Pixel 2 is getting hard to find. Google no longer offers it on their website, and Verizon is the single carrier selling Pixel phones directly. Also, the Pixel 2 XL is the only second-gen model available for purchase.

Nonetheless, if you can find it, the Google Pixel 2 is a fantastic phone, and you can still score one for a good price relative to the more recent – and considerably more expensive – Pixel 3.

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

