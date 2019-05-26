Google’s high-end Pixel phones typically launch in October — here’s when we expect the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to arrive

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Google recently introduced the budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones for $400 and $480 respectively, but many Android fans are eagerly awaiting the next high-end Pixel phone launch.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are slated to be released soon, and most rumors point to a fall launch date.

If Google follows the same timeline it has in the past, the new high-end Pixel phones will arrive sometime in early October 2019.

Here’s when we expect the new Pixel to launch and when we think it will arrive in stores.

If you’re not on the iPhone bandwagon and aren’t impressed by the Samsung lineup, fret not – there may be a better option for you yet. The Google Pixel lineup has emerged as a very real contender for the best smartphone you can buy.

Although Google recently introduced the budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones for $400 and $480 respectively, many Android fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of its high-end Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are slated to be released later this year, and there are plenty of rumors circulating about when we can expect these two smartphones to hit the market, and how much they’ll cost. We’re keeping an eye on when Google may drop its newest devices, but here are our predictions.

When will the new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL come out?

While there’s no certainty around the Google Pixel 4’s release date quite yet, we do know that it’ll be sometime in the fall. If history is any indication, we can expect an announcement in early October, and an actual release a few weeks later. For example, the Pixel 3 was announced on October 9 and was subsequently available in stores on November 1. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL followed a similar timeline as well.

The folks over at GottaBe Mobile have a hunch that the launch event will be the second Tuesday in October (October 8) and that the actual release in stores will follow in mid-October.

It seems as though Google wants to keep up with Apple and Samsung’s design and technology ethos, so it looks like we’ll have a new Pixel that has no bezels and edge-to-edge display. A Google patent also recently revealed a bezel-less phone with dual front-facing speakers, so this could be the design that we’re in for.

9to5Google also reported that there will be a second camera in the back for better photography and that both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL will feature the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, wireless charging, water-resistant properties, and alas, no headphone jack.

How much will the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cost?

If the technology and design of the new Pixel phones are set to match that of Apple and Samsung, then we can only expect the price to also be on par. That means that the newest Pixel will be quite expensive, with experts suggesting a starting price of at least $799. The Pixel 4 XL, of course, will be even more expensive given its larger size, its additional cameras, and longer battery life – that model could start around $899.

For folks looking to tack on additional RAM and storage, prices will probably increase by another couple hundred dollars.

The good news, however, is that we can probably expect older generations of the Pixel to be discounted as a result of the new release.

Check back regularly, as we’ll update this post when we know the official launch and release date of the 2019 Pixels.

Which Pixel phones are currently available to buy?

You can currently buy the high-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which were released in 2018, or you can pick up the newly released budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones for a much lower price. The Pixel 3a series phones start at just $399 and $479, which is much cheaper than the $799 to $899 price tags of the flagship Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

We recommend going for the Pixel 3a or 3a XL if you prefer to save a bit of money. Those of you who want a flagship phone will want to wait for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.