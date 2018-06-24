17 incredibly useful Google products and services you didn’t know existed

source Fox

Most of us have heard of Google’s well-known and much-loved tools – Gmail, Google Earth, Google Maps, and many more. Those products and services are used by millions of people around the world every day.

What many people don’t know, however, is that Google actually has a bunch of other features and tools that are incredibly useful.

For example, did you know Google has a massive free font library, an interactive map of the galaxy, and a service that finds your fine-art doppelgänger?

Here are 17 under-the-radar services Google offers.

Google Keep is a killer notes and reminder app that works across both desktops and smartphones.

You can download Google Keep for iOS or Android.

You can set a timer on Google (and get an alarm to sound when time is up) by Googling any amount of time followed by “timer.”

Google Sky lets you explore the far reaches of the universe using images from NASA satellite, the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, and the Hubble Telescope.

Check it out on Google Sky.

Google Books nGram Viewer is a fun tool that lets you search for words in 5.2 million books published between 1500 and 2008 so you can see how they’ve been used and changed over time.

See it for yourself on Google Books.

Intimidated by huge numbers? Google will help you figure out how to pronounce that 12-string behemoth if you type “=english” after it.

There’s a “Manual” feature in Google Translate that lets you draw characters or symbols.

Check it out on Google Translate.

Similarly, Google Input Tools lets you type in over 80 different languages without having to download a special keyboard.

You can try Google Input Tools on Google Chrome and Android.

Google offers a bunch of gorgeous fonts that you can use for free.

You can browse them all at Google Fonts.

Google Scholar makes it incredibly easy to search for information in professional journals and papers.

Check out Google Scholar to learn more.

Get your culture on by using Google Arts & Culture to check out super high-res photos of artwork from the world’s greatest museums.

You can also use Google Arts & Culture to try a new service that matches your selfie with your fine-art twin.

Think with Google is a “digital cheat sheet” for marketers that uses data to glean what’s on deck for the industry.

You can browse for free or subscribe to a newsletter on Think with Google.

Want to get a pulse on what people care about at any given moment? Google Trends shows the most searched terms every day.

Explore what people around the world are searching for on Google Trends.

You can even plot how different search terms have waxed or waned over time.

Google Express lets you get same-day delivery for food, electronics, books, and more. The service is available throughout the continental United States.

You can usually get free three-day shipping for orders over $25 on Google Express.

Sound Search works like Shazam — it uses the Google Assistant to help you identify a song you hear, then brings up the option to download it on Google Play Music, YouTube, or Spotify.

If you have an Android phone, you can get Sound Search on your device.

Google has a catalog of animal noises that you can easily find by typing in “animal sounds” or by typing in the name of a specific animal.

Gboard is an app for iPhone that enables Google search right in your keyboard, eliminating the need to hop back and forth between apps.

If you can’t decide between causes to donate to, or have trouble finding a reputable charity, Google’s One Today app makes it easy. The app shows different charities, gives a short description, and lets you know how you can help.

Start browsing on the One Today website.