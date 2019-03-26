Google is revitalizing its robotics division, according to report, but this time it will focus on AI-software instead of human-like mobility

caption Boston Dynamics’ robot dog. source Boston Dynamics/YouTube

Google is getting back into robotics after giving up on earlier, high-profile attempts, according to a report in the New York Times.

Today, Google’s new effort – known as Robotics at Google – is led by Vincent Vanhoucke, who served as a key player in the company’s artificial intelligence project, Google Brain.

Perhaps a result of Vanhoucke background in AI, Robitics at Google will focus more on advanced software that can train a robot to learn new tasks, instead of expensive devices that can move more fluidly and human-like.

Last September, Business Insider reported that a reboot of Google’s robotics program was likely, given the dozens of open job listings for robotics experts on its website.

Though Google did not discuss the real-world ambitions, its push towards machine learning capabilities within robots, the Times reported, could be Google’s attempt to automate workplace tasks, similar to how Amazon has rolled out robotics in its distribution centers today.

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on its new program.

Google’s early robotics efforts began in 2013 with the purchasing of six robotics startups, in a project overseen by Andy Rubin – the Android creator who reportedly received a $90 million exit package from Google while he was a subject of sexual misconduct claims.

Though the machines themselves were flashy and capable of impressive physical motions (among them were Boston Dynamic’s dog and human-like robots, now infamous across YouTube) little materialized from the initiative for Google. The companies Rubin acquired to jumpstart Google’s robotics program were eventually shut down or sold off.

