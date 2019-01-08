Google is running a Disneyland-style ride from its massive booth at the world’s largest tech show

caption Disneyland’s famous “It’s A Small World” ride might give us an idea of what to expect from Google’s CES 2019 booth. source Getty

Google‘s massive 18,000 square foot booth at CES 2019 will include a ride similar to Disney’s “It’s a Small World,” according to reports.

The ride will showcase different ways to use the Google Assistant.

At only its second official appearance, Google is determined to win this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the largest tech trade event on the planet.

Google’s booth will include a ride similar to Disney’s “It’s a Small World,” showcasing different ways to use the Google Assistant – its AI-powered rival to Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

“By hopping aboard the ride, attendees experience how the Assistant can be helpful in the face of life’s twists and turns – at home, in the car, and on-the-go, by following the day in the life of a small family,” a Google spokesperson told Business Insider.

Ahead of CES’ official opening on Tuesday, Google also announced that there are now 100 million devices running the Google Assistant.

Google hinted at the ride in a tweet earlier today:

Google’s CES ride was reported earlier on Monday by Marketwatch.

Last year, Google set up a “playground” for CES attendees, equipped with a blue swirly slide and giant gumball machine that gave away prizes like Google Home devices and Nest security cameras. After rainstorms on opening day, however, the massive Google booth flooded and had to be bailed out before reopening.

The company’s massive 18,000 square foot space this year will be three times larger than its set-up in 2018. This year, the ride will be reportedly be protected by a roof in case the weather turns.