Google has an indexing issue that means old news stories are at the top of search results

caption Google I/O 2018 source Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

If your Google search results are seeming a bit stale today, you’re not alone.

Google announced early Thursday morning that it was experiencing indexing issues on its search service, which affects new content from appearing in search results.

Similar indexing issues plagued the search giant earlier this year, as one in particular in April lasted for nearly an entire week.

We're aware of reports of indexing issues that are impacting some sites beginning earlier today. We'll provide another update when we have more information to share. — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 8, 2019

Google said the issue impacted “some sites,” though it did specify further on the scale of the problem. At the time of writing this article, searching the name of major publications like the Washington Post and New York Times in Google News, the freshest articles returned are at least four hours old. Some, on the first page of results, are from the prior day.

The company gave an update later Thursday morning that another issue with its “URL Inspection tool” had been resolved, though it was still working on the indexing problem.

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment or further update on the matter.

