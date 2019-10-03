Google’s Sergey Brin has secretly been married to the founder of a legal tech startup since 2018

source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Google cofounder Sergey Brin has reportedly been married since 2018 to his girlfriend of more than three years.

The girlfriend, legal tech founder Nicole Shanahan, revealed they have been married since last year at a recent event to celebrate the opening of a research center for fertility and reproductive health, the Chronicle of Philanthropy reported. Shanahan, 34, and Brin, 46, have a baby girl together who was born late last year, according to Page Six.

The couple has been linked together since 2015, when they were seen together at the star-studded wedding for a dating app CEO in Jamaica. That’s the same year that Brin and 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki finalized their divorce after eight years of marriage.

Shanahan’s team declined to comment on the matter, while representatives for Brin have not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Shanahan is the founder of legal tech company ClearAccessIP and the Bia-Echo Foundation, whose key investment areas include reproductive health. Shanahan recently helped to fund the to launch of research center focused on women’s fertility and reproductive health, and also donated $7.4 million for grants for research into female reproductive aging.

At a lunch last week celebrating the new center’s launch, Shanahan shared about her own struggling trying to conceive with Brin, who she said she married in 2018, the Chronicle of Philanthropy reported. Studies have shown the difficulties and risks of getting pregnant after age 35.

Fortunately, Shanahan was able to get pregnant. It’s not clear when the couple’s child was born, but Shanahan was visibly pregnant at an event in November 2018.

Brin’s child with Shanahan is his third. Brin has two children with Wojcicki, his ex-wife. Brin and Wojcicki first got married in 2007, but split in 2013 (although their divorce wasn’t legally finalized until 2015).

Brin then reportedly started dating a Google employee named Amanda Rosenberg, who was also in a relationship with another high-level Google executive at the same time. Vanity Fair reported that before Brin and Wojcicki split, Wojcicki had discovered messages between her husband and Rosenberg that “caused her to feel alarm.”

Brin and Shanahan’s first public appearance as a couple didn’t come until the Met Ball in May 2016, when the two reportedly carpooled together to the event with Wojcicki and her boyfriend at the time, baseball player Alex Rodriguez.