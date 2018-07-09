Google co-founder Sergey Brin says he’s been mining ethereum with his son

- Speaking at a blockchain conference in Morocco, Google co-founder Sergey Brin said that he’s been mining ethereum with his son.
- Brin said that while Google has been slow to explore blockchain technology, he personally found the technology to be “mind-boggling” and “extraordinary.”
Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his son have been mining ethereum.
At a blockchain conference hosted by Sir Richard Branson in Morocco, Brin, dressed in a white caftan, appeared on a panel to discuss the potential of blockchain technology.
Brin said that he first became interested in blockchain technology when his son asked for a gaming PC.
“A year or two ago, my son insisted that we needed to get a gaming PC,” said Brin. “I told him, ‘Okay, if we get a gaming PC, we have to mine cryptocurrency. So we set up an ethereum miner on there, and we’ve made a few pennies, a few dollars since.”
Brin, who currently serves as the president of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said that Google had been slow to pick up blockchain technology.
“[Google] already failed to be on the bleeding edge,” he said.
While Brin admitted that he didn’t know too much about cryptocurrencies, he said that he found the technology’s potential to be “extraordinary.”
“It’s mind-boggling,” said Brin. “I see the future as taking these…research-y, out-there ideas and making them real.”
Brin, who was a last-minute addition to the conference, was recently spotted sailing off the coast of Ibiza alongside venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson.