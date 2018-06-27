Google shares 7 tips on how to make the most of Google Maps’ new personalisation features for dining and play

Back in May 2018, Google Maps announced a bevy of features that encourage adventurous users to explore their city and discover fresh gastronomical experiences around town with personalised recommendations – no matter where they are in the world.
With many of these additions launching worldwide on Wednesday (Jun 27), Google has offered suggestions on how you could use its popular map application to stay updated about the latest events and decide your next activity with ease.
Here are seven tips by Google to help you make the most of Google Maps’ new offerings.
Whether you’re looking for places to eat and drink in or out of town, Google Maps’ redesigned Explore tab provides quick recommendations for restaurants, bars and cafes in any area of interested.
The Explore tab is available to all Android and iOS users globally.
Trending lists curated by local experts and Google’s algorithms help you find and track the best eateries in the city.
Android users can keep track of their culinary adventures by viewing their progress against any of the restaurants featured in the trending lists.
“So if you’re on a mission to try the 10 best tacos in your area and you’ve only tried five, Google Maps will note that for you, so you can get to the tacos pronto.”
The Explore tab also surfaces the most popular events and activities happening in the vicinity. Android users can view photos, descriptions and select categories like “good for kids”, “cheap” or “indoor or outdoor” to filter their preferences.
Turning on Location History will allow each dining outlet to feature “Your match”, a numeric rating that shows how likely you would enjoy a place based on your preferences.
The result: time saved from tediously scrolling through lists of reviews and decisiveness about where to go.
Currently, the feature is only available on Android devices.
Google Maps can surface better dining recommendations when you go to Settings to select preferred cuisines and restaurants, along with those you are not interested in.
The new “For you” tab provides up-to-date information about culinary events happening near your home, work or places you visit frequently. Following a neighbourhood keeps you in the know about the latest developments in the food and beverage scene.
According to Google, “For you” is now available on Android in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Japan, with additional content ramping up this week.
