There’s a fun Easter egg hidden inside Google Sheets that turns your spreadsheet rainbow in honor of Pride Month

- Google is a huge fan of hiding games and tricks, called Easter eggs, in its services.
- In honor of Pride Month, Google Sheets contains a special Easter egg that turns your spreadsheet into a colorful rainbow to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
- Here’s how to take advantage of the Easter egg during the month June, and add some pride to your next spreadsheet.
Google is known for adding fun tricks and games to its services for tech-savvy users and developers to discover. In honor of Pride Month, the tech giant has added a Pride-ful one to make your bland spreadsheets a bit more exciting.
Adding a special function to the A1 cell in Google Sheets will change your spreadsheet from drab black-and-white page to a colorful rainbow sheet celebrating the LGBTQ community. The trick – also called an “Easter egg” – was shared by Ben Collins, a Google Sheets developer who runs a popular weekly newsletter sharing tips and tricks for using Google services.
This Pride Month trick relies on the MID spreadsheet formula, a function that allows you to play around with text-based strings of data. But if you’re like me, and don’t understand how Sheets functions work, there’s an easier way to still get the LGBTQ-themed Easter egg.
There’s one simple step – just input this code to the A1 cell in your spreadsheet:
=ArrayFormula(TRANSPOSE(MID(“PRIDE”,ROW(INDIRECT(“1:”&LEN(“PRIDE”))),1)))
After inputting this string of text, watch your Google Sheets spreadsheet come to life.
Google’s Easter egg celebrating Pride Month is a neat trick, but Google hasn’t had the best month when it comes to its LGBTQ users and employees. Earlier in June, Google-owned YouTube controversially decided to not remove videos from its platform full of racist and homophobic slurs about a Vox journalist. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki have both apologized for the decision, but said they’re standing by their policies to keep the videos online.