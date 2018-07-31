Google’s parent company just reached an agreement with Toronto to plan a $50 million high-tech neighborhood of the future

caption A conceptual illustration for Sidewalk Labs’ Quayside neighborhood. source Sidewalk Toronto

Sidewalk Labs – the urban innovation arm of Google parent company Alphabet – just got the green light to plan a high-tech neighborhood on Toronto’s waterfront.

On Tuesday morning, the board of Waterfront Toronto – the organization administering revitalization projects along the Canadian city’s waterfront – unanimously agreed to work with the company to design the neighborhood. Final approval to physically develop the plans will likely happen next year.

Called Quayside, the neighborhood’s plan will prioritize “environmental sustainability, affordability, mobility, and economic opportunity,” according to Sidewalk Labs. The city of Toronto and Sidewalk Labs call the larger project “Sidewalk Toronto.”

Sidewalk has already committed $10 million for planning process, and an additional $40 million in investment has now been unlocked with the board’s approval. The entire 12-acre development is expected to cost at least $1 billion, however, according to an estimate from The Wall Street Journal.

“This agreement … lays out a path towards a transparent, collaborative partnership with Waterfront Toronto and the people of Toronto,” Josh Sirefman, Sidewalk Labs’ Head of Development, told Business Insider in a statement. “We look forward to working together to develop a groundbreaking plan to improve the lives of people living in Toronto and cities like it around the world.”

caption An aerial view of the site for Sidewalk Labs’ Quayside neighborhood. source Sidewalk Toronto

The company has been quiet about the exact plans for the neighborhood, but Sidewalk Labs’ CEO, Dan Doctoroff, has spoken about how self-driving cars, embedded sensors that track energy usage, machine learning, and high-speed internet could improve urban environments.

“We are excited to take this next step with Sidewalk Labs to set the stage for a transformational project on the waterfront that addresses many critical urban issues faced by Toronto and other cities around the world,” Waterfront Toronto tweeted Tuesday.

Based on these 2017 renderings, it looks like Sidewalk Labs wants Quayside to be a mixed-use, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. The preliminary illustrations include bikeshares, apartment housing, bus lines, and parks.

caption A conceptual illustration for Sidewalk Labs’ Quayside neighborhood. source Sidewalk Toronto

The project has been in the works for more than a year. In March 2017, Sidewalk Labs responded to Toronto’s request for proposals to redevelop the waterfront parcel. The planning process kicked off with a community town hall in November, where residents discussed their thoughts and concerns about the project.

As Business Insider previously reported, locals have expressed worries that Quayside could become a “new Silicon Valley,” bringing issues like gentrification, higher housing prices, and income inequality.

The Plan Development Agreement will become public on Tuesday afternoon after Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs sign the deal.

Correction – July 31: An earlier version of this story misstated that Sidewalk Labs gained final approval to build Quayside. The company has reached an agreement with Waterfront Toronto to plan the neighborhood.