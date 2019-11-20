Google is adding the Gmail feature that helps write your emails for you to Google Docs, but you probably can’t use it just yet

source Shutterstock

Google is expanding its Smart Compose feature to Google Docs, allowing its users to create documents more quickly.

The AI-powered feature was first introduced on Gmail last year, and offers sentence suggestions to users as they draft emails.

A beta version of Smart Compose for Docs is currently only available for domain administrators that sign up to test the feature.

After its successful debut on Gmail last year, Google is bringing its ghost-like Smart Compose feature to Google Docs.

The company announced Wednesday that it would be expanding its AI-powered feature to Google Docs, allowing G-suite users to draft documents such as business contracts or marketing pitches quickly.

Google says the feature has already saved people from typing more than 2 billion characters every week.

Last year, Google introduced Smart Compose on Gmail, where light-grey auto-completed suggestions appear as users begin to type. Phrases are suggested based on context, like “Have a great weekend!” when signing off an email on a Friday. It also minimizes spelling and grammar errors.

When it was introduced, the feature provoked a flurry of responses ranging from enthusiasm to concern.

Smart Compose builds on another AI-powered reply service that got its start on Gmail, Smart Reply. The smartphone-geared feature suggests a few short responses, like “Sounds good!” at the bottom of the Compose window, based off emails sent before.

For the time being, Smart Compose for Google Docs appears to be geared toward businesses. The beta version of the feature is currently only available to domain administrators, the company said.