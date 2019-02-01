A new joke in Google search plays on a famous Super Bowl typo

source Screenshot / Business Insider

Google is embracing your typos ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Spotted this week within Google Search, accidentally typing “Superb owl” instead of “Super Bowl” will result in a cute cartoon of an owl atop relevant information about the NFL title game.

The keystroke slippage has become so common around this time of the year that a thriving Reddit page was created for superb specimens of the avians known as owls.

Comedian Stephen Colbert also popularized the joke back in a 2014 episode of “The Cobert Report,” while addressing how aggressive the NFL had become over its trademarking of the name “Super Bowl.” To avoid any legal troubles on the show, Colbert decided he’d refer to it instead as the “Superb Owl.”

This year, Google seems to have picked up on the joke and turned it into one of its many hidden secrets.

Any way you type it, the championship game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams is this Sunday, February 3rd at 6:30 pm EST.

Enjoy the Superb owl!