Do yourself a favor and Google ‘Thanos’ for a cheeky ‘Avengers’ Easter egg

caption Thanos with his fancy golden glove. source Marvel

Alongside the long-anticipated launch of “Avengers: Endgame,” Google has added a Thanos-themed Easter egg to its search engine.

Activating the Easter egg is far simpler than putting together an Infinity Gauntlet: Just Google the term “Thanos.”

If you haven’t seen “Avengers: Infinity War,” maybe don’t do this.

The main bad guy in “Avengers: Endgame” – and across the last several movies – is a large alien named Thanos.

Perhaps you’ve heard of him? He’s kind of a big deal, both literally and figuratively.

More than just being a well-known antagonist, Thanos is notorious for a particularly heinous act in “Avengers: Infinity War.” And that act is now tied to a very silly Google Easter egg.

Spoilers ahead: If you’ve yet to see “Infinity War” and don’t want to have it massively spoiled, now is the time to turn away.

source Marvel

If you type “Thanos” into Google search, you might notice a particularly familiar golden, bejeweled glove appearing in the results.

It looks like this:

source Google/Marvel

Hey, why’s the Infinity Gauntlet here on Google?

Turns out it’s a clickable item – and it acts very much like Thanos’ version of the gauntlet, in that it starts vaporizing search results like so many superheroes at the end of “Infinity War.”

Check it out:

Even more hilariously, one of the results it wipes out is “Marvel characters”:

Go see for yourself by typing “Thanos” into Google search!