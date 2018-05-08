Google could outdo Apple and introduce new Android features to combat people’s phone addiction

caption It isn’t clear just yet how serious Google is about combatting smartphone addiction. source Theo Wargo/Getty

Google is reportedly planning new smartphone controls for Android to help people manage how much time they spend on their devices.

According to The Washington Post, Google will announce the changes at its annual developer conference on Tuesday.

The company will be going further than Apple if it tries to help wean people off their phones.

All the major tech firms rely on design tricks to keep users hooked.

Google is reportedly planning new smartphone controls that will help people manage their smartphone addiction, according to The Washington Post.

The company will add new settings to its operating system, Android, that will help individuals and families manage how much time they spend on their phones, according to the report.

There’s no detail beyond that, but it’s likely Google will announce the feature at its annual I/O developer conference, which kicks off on Tuesday.

If Google lives up to expectations and really does introduce granular controls for everyone and Android, it will be going further than Apple.

Apple earlier this year promised to introduce new features to help parents control their kids’ smartphone use, but hasn’t rolled them out yet or given any further update. It’s possible we could see an update for iOS 12 when it arrives this autumn. But the company has kept quiet about helping adults who can’t wean themselves off their phones.

One particular issue for Google is that its business model is more reliant on people spending more time, not less, on their phones. And all the major consumer software firms rely on design “nudges” that keep us hooked to our phones – from the bright, attractive colours they use, to the number of notifications they send.

On the same day as The Washington Post’s report, The Guardian carried quotes from a number of experts, who warned that social media companies are using the same techniques as gambling firms to keep users hooked.

Tony Fadell, one of the makers of the iPhone, came up with three ways Apple could make the iPhone less addictive, but his advice could easily apply to Android too.

He suggested a digital calendar that tracked your daily usage; an ability for people to set targets for phone use; and a “read-only” or “listen-only” mode that lets people listen to music or read an e-book without notifications interrupting.