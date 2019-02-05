These are the hot-button issues that people are Googling the most in every state ahead of Trump’s State of the Union address

source Mandel Ngan / Getty

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Google Trends has revealed the hot-button issues that Americans have been searching for most.

Abortion – which the president reportedly told aides that he wanted to be the center of his address – has been the most-searched issue across a majority of states this past week.

Other top issues include health care, immigration, Medicare, and Medicaid.

The speech starts at 9 pm EST tonight and can be streamed live on YouTube.

Americans are anxiously awaiting President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight – which was originally scheduled for last month, but delayed due to the government shutdown.

To help understand what topics people care about most, Google Trends revealed the hot-buttoned issues that Americans have been searching for ahead of the speech.

Abortion – which the president reportedly told aides that he wanted to be the center of his address – has been the most-searched issue across a majority of states this past week on Google. Health care has also been a top issue in many states.

source Google Trends

Immigration has been a popular issue, but perhaps surprisingly (given its factor in the recent government shutdown), it was not the top-searched issue in any state, according to Google.

Medicare and Medicaid were heavily searched as well. (Actually, users have been searching for “Medicade,” a common misspelling of “Medicaid.” But we knew what they were going for.)

Google has also been promoting the president’s State of the Union on its homepage today, prompting users to watch the address live via YouTube.

The speech starts tonight at 9 pm EST.