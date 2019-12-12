Here are the musicians and bands people were most interested in this year, according to Google

caption Billie Eilish recently won best new artist at the 2019 American Music Awards. source John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Google rounded up 2019’s top trending musicians and bands in its annual “Year in Search” list.

Rappers R. Kelly and 21 Savage were at the top of the list followed by “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish.

Artists such as “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X and “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo were also included.

R. Kelly, 21 Savage, and Billie Eilish all had very different years, but they all had one thing in common: They were among the top trending searches in 2019.

On Wednesday, Google released its “Year in Search” list to reveal some of the top trending searches in topics including musicians, movies, and more. To be clear, these aren’t the most-searched for subjects in music; Rather, they’re the searches that saw a spike in Google traffic over a period of time in 2019.

To close out 2019, Insider laid out this year’s top 10 trending musicians and bands on Google in descending order.

10. Singer Joy Villa stirred up conversation after displaying her political views at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, “I Make the Static” singer Joy Villa made headlines while wearing a silver dress with “Build the Wall” written in red on the back. She paired the dress with a bright red bag that said, “Make America Great Again” and a crown resembling the Statue of Liberty.

The three pieces alluded to the singer’s support for President Donald Trump.

9. The Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 69’s testimony in court received widespread attention.

caption Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69 or 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. source New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

In February 2019, “Gummo” rapper Tekashi 69, or 6ix9ine, gained attention when he pleaded guilty to nine charges. In advance of his January 2020 sentence, he released the fellow gang members’ names in a plea deal to avoid a more extended jail time.

Previously, Tekashi 69 was arrested in 2018 on charges of racketeering and weapons after his alleged involvement with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, an East Coast gang.

8. Gladys Knight received backlash after performing at Super Bowl LIII in January 2019.

caption Gladys Knight performed at the 2019 Super Bowl in her hometown. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight received backlash after announcing that she would perform at Super Bowl LIII in January 2019 after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had not been hired back to the National Football League. Kaepernick refused to take a knee during the national anthem at NFL games, which sparked a widespread debate on racial justice.

The “That’s What Friends Are For” singer announced the performance in a tweet saying, “Atlanta, I’m coming home! #NFL #SBLIII.”

7. 2019 was a breakout year for “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo.

caption According to Lizzo, the white Valentino micro-bag is one of three in the world. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Although Lizzo released “Truth Hurts” in 2017, the song didn’t hit charts until September 2019. The artist’s debut album “Cuz I Love You” reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in April 2019.

Over the course of the year, Lizzo became an icon for the body positivity movement and an advocate for confidence. She was named TIME’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year.

6. Heavy metal ’80s band Mötley Crüe announced their reunion in November 2019.

caption Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe arrive at the premiere Of Netflix’s “The Dirt” at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. source Steve Granitz / Contributor/Getty Images

Mötley Crüe announced its reunion tour in November 2019. The announcement was released slightly earlier than planned when The Black Crowes manager Mark DiDia mentioned the tour on “The Howard Stern Show.”

The last time that the band performed together was December 31, 2015 in LA. This time around, the group will be touring in 2020 with Poison, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

5. A$AP Rocky made headlines when Trump spoke out about the rapper’s 2019 arrest.

caption A$AP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden following accusations of assault. source Michael Hickey/Getty Images

While A$AP Rocky was in Sweden, a fight broke out on the street and the “F—–‘ Problems” rapper was arrested under the accusation of aggravated assault. Swedish police detained the rapper for two weeks, and TMZ posted a video that started rumors about the poor condition in which he was being held.

After the two weeks that A$AP Rocky was in jail, Trump tweeted a message reading, “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

A$AP Rocky went to court in July 2019 after pleading not guilty to accusations of assault and returned to the US in August 2019.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

4. Lil Nas X’s country-rap single “Old Town Road” held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 weeks.

caption Lil Nas X was born in Georgia. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Originally a sensation on video-sharing platform TikTok, Lil Nas X‘s country-rap hit “Old Town Road” had widespread international appeal and earned the number one spot on Billboard “Hot 100” for 19 weeks. The artist also released his debut EP “7” in June 2019.

The next month, the artist came out as gay on the final day of Pride Month. He tweeted, “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

3. Billie Eilish’s debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was the best performing album of the year in the US.

caption The “Bad Guy” singer is 17 years old. source Gary Miller/Getty Images

Billie Eilish’s career gained traction years ago, but 2019 was the year that the artist became a sensation. The singer’s hit “Bad Guy” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And in March 2019, Eilish released her debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which reached No. 1 in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia.

The 17-year-old singer has been nominated for a total of six Grammy Awards.

2. UK citizen 21 Savage unlawfully overstayed his visa and was arrested in February 2019.

caption The rapper was released from jail on February 13, 2019. source Prince Williams/Wireimage

Fans were shocked when the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested the “Bank Account” rapper and UK citizen 21 Savage in February 2019 after he allegedly overstayed his visa, which expired in 2006. Throughout his career, the rapper was considered a local Atlanta artist.

21 Savage was granted bond several days later and was released. His hearing was initially scheduled for April 2019 but has been postponed.

1. The release of Lifetime’s docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” shed light on allegations against the R&B singer.

In January 2019, Lifetime released “Surviving R. Kelly,” a six-part documentary that revisits the sexual assault and abuse allegations against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer R. Kelly. Vanity Fair reported that the docuseries was Lifetime’s highest-rated unscripted program in three years and had an audience of 1.9 million viewers total.

Kelly was dropped by his label following the docuseries and was arrested in February 2019 after being charged on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was arrested again in July 2019 under charges that alleged sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

Here are the top trending pop musicians and bands.

caption Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas performed at iHeartRadio’s 2019 Wango Tango. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

Billie Eilish Lizzo Jonas Brothers Cody Simpson Aaron Carter

Soulja Boy made the top five list for rappers.

caption Soulja Boy was the fifth top trending search for rappers. source Breakfast Club/YouTube

21 Savage Lil Nas X A$AP Rocky Tekashi 69 Soulja Boy

Kacey Musgraves was among the country artists people were interested in most this year.

caption Kacey Musgraves won album of the year at the 2019 Grammys. source Rich Fury/Getty Images