Google’s list of the top-trending TV shows of 2019 reveals how streaming originals are dominating the industry

caption “The Boys” source Amazon Prime Video

Google unveiled its 2019 Year in Search on Tuesday, including its top-trending TV shows of the year.

The list is dominated by streaming originals like Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.”

Google’s top-trending TV shows of the year range from Amazon’s mature superhero series “The Boys” to Disney Plus’ live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.”

But they mostly have one thing in common: you can stream them.

If we count HBO’s streaming extensions HBO Now and HBO Go, then nine of the 10 top shows, according to the company’s Year in Search, are streaming originals. Even the one that’s not, Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” is now streaming on Netflix.

It’s a sign of how the television landscape will look in the years to come, as more and more companies launch their own streaming competitors. Disney and Apple launched Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, respectively, last month.

HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia, will launch HBO Max this spring, which will include content across WarnerMedia’s platforms, from HBO to Warner Bros. to Cartoon Network. And NBCUniversal is preparing its own service called Peacock.

Netflix is the streaming champion, but as it loses licensed content to these competitors, it will continue to focus on original content. It dominated Google’s list with hits like “Stranger Things” and “The Umbrella Academy,” which were also among the most “in-demand” original streaming shows throughout the year, according to Parrot Analytics.

But Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” recently dethroned “Stranger Things” as the biggest series in the US based on Parrot Analytics’ measurements, and is the most in-demand series in the world. As Disney prepares more “Star Wars” shows and Marvel shows, it could position itself as a formidable streaming player against Netflix.

“Game of Thrones” topped Google’s list and HBO is doubling down on its success with an upcoming prequel series called “House of the Dragon” that will also stream on HBO Max.

Below are Google’s 10 top-trending TV shows of the year in search, along with the top lists for drama, comedy, and sci-fi/fantasy shows:

10. “The Boys” — Amazon Prime Video

source Amazon Prime Video

Description: “The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84% (season 1)

What critics said: “The Boys is an expert deconstruction of superhero stories, with an appropriately wintery view of institutional power, be it corporate, governmental, religious, or caped.” – Slate (season 1)

9. “Surviving R. Kelly” —Lifetime (streaming on Netflix)

source Lifetime

Description: “In the ground-breaking documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ women are emerging from the shadows and uniting their voices to share their stories. Celebrated as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time, R. Kelly’s genre defining career and playboy lifestyle has been riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia. Despite damning evidence and multiple witnesses, to date, none of these accusations have seemingly affected him. For the first time ever, survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle, are coming forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental, and physical abuse.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: “Surviving R. Kelly is all about making sure the women who have gone unheard get a chance to speak. It is brutal viewing. But it’s so good to know it exists.” – Indiewire

8. “Dead to Me” — Netflix

source Netflix

Description: “A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86% (season 1)

What critics said: “Dead to Me is often very, very funny – but it’s also rooted in profound emotion that makes everything matter.” – NPR

7. “Euphoria” — HBO

source Courtesy of HBO

Description: “Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. Actor and singer Zendaya leads an ensemble cast including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83% (season 1)

What critics said: “Zendaya is reinvented as the self-destructive, self-loathing Rue, in what is a truly astonishing, mesmerising performance, upending every expectation of what she could do.” – Guardian

6. “The Umbrella Academy” — Netflix

source Netflix

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76% (season 1)

What critics said: “It has flaws and excesses, but the series nonetheless lands in the sweet spot between comedy and drama, and between a plot-and-action-driven narrative and character exploration.” – Boston Globe (season 1)

5. “The Mandalorian” — Disney Plus

source Lucasfilm

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93% (season 1)

What critics said: “This is a visually stunning, consistently entertaining space-spaghetti-Western serial.” – Chicago Sun-Times (season 1)

4. “Chernobyl” — HBO

caption “Chernobyl” source HBO

Description: “Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson, Chernobyl dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident – one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history – and the sacrifices made to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “Chernobyl is a thorough historical analysis, a gruesome disaster epic replete with oozing blisters and the ominous rattle of Geiger counters, and a mostly riveting drama.” – The Atlantic

3. “When They See Us” — Netflix

source Netflix

Description: “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “It feels more personal due to DuVernay’s intimate approach and thoughtful performances across the board, especially from the actors who portray the wrongly accused as boys and men.” – Vulture

2. “Stranger Things” — Netflix

source Netflix

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% (season 3)

What critics said: “The rhythm of ‘Stranger Things’ has never been tighter, but it helps that the cast feels elevated as well.” – RogerEbert.com (season 3)

1. “Game of Thrones” — HBO

source HBO

Description: “Summers span decades. Winters can last a lifetime. And the struggle for the Iron Throne begins. Based on the bestselling book series by George R.R. Martin and created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 58% (season 8)

What critics said: “I don’t think anyone can be happy that this season focused, in the end, on Jon Snow, the least complicated main character on an ensemble full of brutal instincts and grasping ambition.” – Entertainment Weekly

Top-trending dramas

caption “Russian Doll” source Netflix

“When They See Us” (Netflix) “Chernobyl” (HBO) “Euphoria” (HBO) “Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime) “Russian Doll” (Netflix)

Top-trending comedies

caption “Fleabag” source Amazon

“Dead to Me” (Netflix) “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim) “Victorious” (Nickelodeon) “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

Top-trending sci-fi/fantasy shows

caption “Carnival Row” source Amazon Prime Video