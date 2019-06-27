Google will now let you delete your location history automatically so it doesn’t know where you are all the time

caption Google users can opt-in to have their location data automatically deleted. source Getty/ Future Publishing / Contributor

Google has rolled out a new feature that allows its users to have their location data deleted automatically.

Previously, you would have to manually delete the data in the Google app’s settings section.

Google says that it collects this data to improve and customize its app experience but not everyone is comfortable with it keeping a record of their activity.

Here’s a step by step guide on how to opt-in to the auto-delete feature.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google is giving users more control over their data.

Users can now opt-in to have their location data automatically deleted from Google every three or every 18 months, depending on their preference.

The new feature was announced in May and formally rolled out on Wednesday. Before this, you would have to manually delete the data in the Google app’s settings section.

Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data → https://t.co/dX1uoqcR8O pic.twitter.com/Oc3fk66QNm — Google (@Google) June 26, 2019

Google says that it collects this data to improve and customize its app experience but not everyone is comfortable with it keeping a record of their activity.

“Whether you’re looking for the latest news or the quickest driving route, we aim to make our products helpful for everyone,” Google wrote in a press release in May.

It continued: “We work to keep your data private and secure, and we’ve heard your feedback that we need to provide simpler ways for you to manage or delete it.”

Here’s a step by step guide on how to opt-in to the auto-delete feature.