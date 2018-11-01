Google walkout live: Pictures of Google workers leaving their desks in protest over sexual misconduct

caption Google walkout: Google staff are protesting against sexual misconduct. source Aly Song/Reuters

Google staff around the world are staging a mass walkout on Thursday in protest at sexual misconduct.

It follows a bombshell New York Times report last week, which named executives who had been accused of sexual misconduct, including Android creator Andy Rubin. Rubin denies the allegations.

Thousands of staff are expected to take part in the protest, which will involve people walking away from their desk at 11 a.m. at Google offices around the globe. They are using the hashtag #GoogleWalkout.

Business Insider will be covering the Google walkout live. Refresh this page for updates.

Google walkout campaigners launched social media accounts on Wednesday.

source Google walkout/Twitter

Google staff in Singapore were among the first to observe the walkout.

source Google walkout/Twitter

As 11 a.m. rolled around in Europe, other Google offices took part. This picture was posted from Zürich, Switzerland, by software engineer Danila Sinopalnikov.

source Danila Sinopalnikov

Here’s the Zürich crowd from another angle.

source @TedOnPrivacy/Google walkout

“People are sharing stories about harassment, microagressions, inefficient process, broken culture,” said privacy engineer Ted.

The protesters have a list of five demands.

We, Google employees and contractors, will walkout on November 1 at 11:10am to demand these five real changes. #googlewalkout pic.twitter.com/amgTxK3IYw — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) November 1, 2018

CNBC reporter Jillian D’Onfro provided more detail:

Organizers are demanding more transparency from Google around its handling of sexual harassment and pay and opportunity inequity, as well as more employee empowerment overall (for example, having an employee representative join the company's board). In their words: pic.twitter.com/eKmLnhSp4f — Jillian D'Onfro (@jillianiles) November 1, 2018

Sundar Pichai said he supports the walkout

source Getty/Justin Sullivan

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Business Insider in a statement that management supports the protest:

“We let Googlers know that we are aware of the activities planned for Thursday and that employees will have the support they need if they wish to participate,” he said.

But Google engineer Liz Fong-Jones encouraged the press to shift their focus away from Pichai’s support.

All of the headlines that start with "Google CEO supports…" are focusing on the wrong thing. What matters today is workers' voices and demands. It doesn't matter whether management claims to support; the real test will be whether the demands are met. #GoogleWalkout — Liz Fong-Jones (@lizthegrey) November 1, 2018

Many staff have signalled their intention to join the protest.