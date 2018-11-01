The organizers of the worldwide Google walkout have laid out their demands for the tech giant

caption Googlers in London. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

The organizers of the worldwide Google walkout have released a list of their demands for the tech giant.

The walkout is in response to Google’s handling of sexual-misconduct claims, particularly the case involving Android creator Andy Rubin and the reported $90 million exit package Google paid him after he left the company following a sexual-misconduct investigation.

Employees at more than 60% of worldwide Google offices will be participating in the walkout, the organizers said.

The organizers of the worldwide Google walkout have now made their demands clear.

In response to Google’s handling of sexual-misconduct claims, employees at more than 60% of worldwide Google offices are participating in a protest walkout on November 1. The walkouts were partially prompted by the recent New York Times article that revealed that Google paid Andy Rubin, the “father of Android,” a $90 million exit package after internal sexual-misconduct claims were filed against him.

The walkout organizers wrote an article in The Cut, in which they provided their real names and their demands for Google following the walkout. The organizers credited with writing the piece are Claire Stapleton, Tanuja Gupta, Meredith Whittaker, Celie O’Neil-Hart, Stephanie Parker, Erica Anderson, and Amr Gaber.

Read more: Google staff across the world are abandoning their desks in protest of sexual misconduct

Here is an abbreviated version of the organizers’ list of demands from The Cut article:

“An end to Forced Arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination for all current and future employees”

“A commitment to end pay and opportunity inequity”

“A publicly disclosed sexual harassment transparency report”

“A clear, uniform, globally inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct”

“Promote the Chief Diversity Officer to answer directly to the CEO … In addition, appoint an Employee Representative to the Board”

Click here to read the walkout organizers’ full piece on The Cut, which goes into greater depth on each of the listed demands.