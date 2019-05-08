Google’s brand new Pixel 3a phones are now in Singapore – and you won’t need S$1,000 to buy them

The full range of Google Pixel 3a phones. Only the Just Black (left) and Clearly White (extreme right) are available in Singapore. Google

Just eight months after launching the Pixel 3 in Singapore, Google has introduced two new lower-priced versions of its flagship phone in Singapore.

The Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL will retail for S$659 and S$779 respectively through Singtel, Courts, Challenger and Google’s official store online.

This is a considerable drop from the premium range launched last October last year. At the time, the 5.5-inch Pixel 3 was launched at S$1,249, while the Pixel 3 XL was priced at S$1,399.

The Pixel 3a launched this time has a 5.6-inch OLED display, while the 3a XL features a 6-inch display.

Google

Available in Just Black and Clearly White,Singapore is one of the first markets in the world to get the new phones, Google said.

A third colour, Purple-ish, is not available here.

The new Pixel 3a phones come with the same award-winning camera, the flagship Pixel series of phones is known for.

In February, the Pixel 3’s Night Sight low-light feature was given the Disruptive Device Innovation award at the Global Mobile Awards (GMA) 2019.

Google said in a press release that the phones can get up to seven hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge, and up to 30 hours on a full charge.

The new phones have the custom-built Titan M chip, and also come with three years of security and operating system updates.

And unlike the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – which allowed for slow motion videos – the 3a phones come with an additional time lapse feature that can turn an entire sunset into a video of “just a few seconds”, Google said.

