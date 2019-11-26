Google’s latest Nest Wifi system is now in Singapore – and it allows parents to cut their kids’ internet during study time

The Nest Wifi router and Nest Wifi point boast new features and better coverage, and are priced at S$229 and S$199 respectively. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Google has launched on Tuesday (Nov 26) the newest version of its Nest Wifi in Singapore on Google Store, Challenger and Courts outlets, following the Nest Mini launch last month.

The Nest Wifi consists of two separate products – a Nest Wifi router and Nest Wifi point – which together provide up to two times the speed and up to 25 per cent better coverage than its previous Google Wifi variant.

The items will be priced at S$229 and S$199 respectively, and Google said that there is no limit to how many points you can place in your home.

The Nest Wifi comes with Google Assistant, which means it can do anything the Nest Mini can do, the tech giant said.

I got to spend some time with the devices at a preview event last month. Here are the three coolest features that stood out to me:

1. Better Wifi

Google said that the Nest Wifi can provide internet speeds of up to 2.2 GB/s

In comparison, Singtel’s typical download speeds for its 2 GB/s Fibre Plan ranges from 1.7 GB/s to 1.9 GB/s only.

Additionally, the Nest Wifi software is able to adjust itself to ensure a fast signal at all times, Google said.

If also automatically switches you to a clearer WiFi channel if it detects congestion, and selects the fastest band for your devices.

It doesn’t stand out like an eyesore, and theres no mess of cords and wires like traditional routers. Google

2. Device prioritisation and a QR code for guests

The product has a number of cool features that other mainstream routers do not have.

One of my favourites is the device prioritisation feature, which allows the user to decide which device in the house gets a stronger Wifi connection.

Another feature generates a QR code for guests at your home so they can be automatically connected to the network without entering a password. This means you don’t have to be worried about sharing your Wifi password with guests.

There is also Family Wifi control which lets you cut off Wifi from a certain device – for example, a child’s phone during homework time.

Now you can disconnect your kids’ Wifi to make sure they do their homework. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

3. The design

The Nest Wifi system is available in Chalk colour and is designed to fit in with your other home decor, the tech-giant said.

According to Google, it is also made using sustainable materials, as the router enclosure and point enclosure is made using 45 and 40 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic respectively.

It doesn’t stand out like an eyesore, and theres no mess of cords and wires like traditional routers. Google

Read Also: