Google just showed off 4 major updates to its futuristic Lens technology that anyone who goes out to restaurants will love

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Google announced several updated to Lens at its I/O event on Tuesday.

The updates include automatic tip calculation, bill splitting, and translation services.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google announced new updates to its Lens technology during its Google I/O event on Tuesday.

Lens uses artificial intelligence to “see” what you see through your phone’s camera app. With that vision, Lens can offer useful information about what you’re seeing.

The latest updates Google announced – which roll out later this month – are geared toward the experience of eating out at restaurants, where Google is looking to streamline some common obstacles people have.

Check out some of the new updates coming to Lens:

You’ll be able to point your phone’s camera at a menu, and Lens will automatically highlight popular dishes.

source Google

If you tap on the dish, Lens will pull up photos of the dish that other people have taken.

Pointing your phone’s camera at a restaurant bill will calculate the tip and split the total between your friends.

source Google

Lens can show you a video of how to prepare a dish when you point your phone’s camera at the recipe.

source Google

Lens will read text out loud when you point your phone’s camera at text, and it’ll also translate text and read it out loud in your language.

source Google

This feature will work on Google Go, Google’s search app for entry-level devices. Google says that because the technology is compressed to 100 KB, it will work even on $35 phones.