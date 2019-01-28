Google’s new Doodle honours a key milestone in Singapore’s history – here’s the meaning behind the design

The Doodle features the city skyline inside a heptagon, representing “the modernisation of Singapore over the past 700 years”, Google said. Google

Do you know Sir Stamford Raffles first set foot on Singapore exactly 200 years ago?

In honour of the bicentennial anniversary of the founding of modern Singapore, search giant Google released a Doodle on its homepage on Monday (Jan 28), featuring the city’s skyline, with landmarks like the ArtScience Museum, the Supertrees from Gardens by the Bay, and the Singapore Flyer.

A Google Doodle is a temporary alteration of Google’s iconic logo on the search engine’s homepage, in honour of events like festivals, the birthdays of noteworthy figures, and landmark occasions.

These Doodles are designed by a special team in Google, called “Doodlers”.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates Singapore’s bicentennial. The occasion commemorates the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles in Singapore, a key milestone in the nation’s history,” Google said on its Doodles archive page.

It added: “While 1819 was a turning point for the development of the island, the bicentennial is also a chance for Singaporeans to rediscover the rich history of the island before Raffles – which spans as many as 500 years prior to the British stateman’s arrival.”

Calling Singapore “a wonderful home” to the company’s APAC headquarters since 2007, Google Singapore country director Stephanie Davis said Google found the bicentennial to be an “important milestone for Singapore” and an occasion worthy of a Doodle.

“We hope (this Doodle) will help Singaporeans meaningfully reflect on the country’s history as they use Search to learn and embark on the commemorative activities lined up for the year ahead,” she added.

Google listed several of these activities, which include augmented reality tours of the Singapore River and Fort Canning Park, and a “multimedia sensory experience” at Fort Canning Centre, where visitors can learn about key periods in local history.

Singapore Bicentennial Office (SBO) executive director Gene Tan said the organisation was “pleased” the event got its own Google Doodle.

The SBO is in charge of organising activites related to the bicentennial commemoration.

Said Tan: “We are pleased to have our very own Google Doodle commemorate the important milestone and the stories of the people who came before us.”

“We hope that these stories will help Singaporeans connect with our country’s history, and the development of our country into a nation and a people with a unique Singaporean DNA over the centuries.”

Other Doodles Google has made about Singapore include the first day of school (Jan 2), National Day (Aug 9), and the national elections (Sep 11, 2015).

