Google’s new Nest Aware subscription plans make it easier and cheaper to set up a home security camera system — here’s what you need to know

source Nest

On their own, without a plan, Nest cameras and devices let you watch live footage of what they see – they’re you’re eyes and ears when you’re away from home.

The Nest Aware subscription plans build on that core home monitoring functionality, and let you become more hands-off when you’re keeping an eye on what’s going on at home. With something as basic as motion and audio detection, as well as video recordings, Nest Aware alerts you when something’s happening at home and records what it sees so you can review all of the action at the time and later.

Nest Aware even lets you set up Nest cameras and devices to act like commercial security cameras with 24/7 video recordings.

Google’s new Nest Aware plans are evolutions of the original plans in one big way – instead of buying plans for each of your Nest cameras and devices, the new Nest Aware lets you buy one plan for all your Nest devices.

What is Nest Aware and how much does it cost?

Nest Aware is a subscription service that stores footage recorded by your Nest cameras and devices, which you can then review on your mobile devices or online. How much video is recorded and stored depends on which plan you go for.

Nest Aware : 30 days of video event history for $6 per month (or $60 per year). That means events like movement and sounds are recorded and stored for 30 days. 24/7 video is not recorded with this plan.

: 30 days of video event history for $6 per month (or $60 per year). That means events like movement and sounds are recorded and stored for 30 days. 24/7 video is not recorded with this plan. Nest Aware Plus: 60 days of video event history, and 10 days of 24/7 video recordings for $12 per month, or $120 per year.

60 days of video event history, and 10 days of 24/7 video recordings for $12 per month, or $120 per year. One plan covers all your Nest devices and cameras. If you have several Nest cameras and devices, each with their own original Nest Aware plans, the new plans should make it significantly cheaper and easier to manage for you.

caption The Nest Hello video doorbell can send you a notification when somebody is at your front door. source Nest

How do I switch to a new Nest Aware plan?

You can switch to a new Nest Aware plan by heading to the Google Store online. Just note that Google will require that you migrate your existing account to your Google account, if you’re not already using it for Nest.

Can I keep my old Nest Aware plan?

Yes. If you don’t like the look of the new Nest Aware plans, you can keep whatever you have now.

Which devices work with the new Nest Aware?

The new Nest Aware plans work with:

Nest Cam Indoor, $129.00 at Walmart

Nest Cam IQ Indoor, $262.50 at Walmart while stocks last, originally $299.99 [You save $37.50]

Nest Cam Outdoor, $187.99 at Walmart, originally $199.99 [You save $12]

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, $379.99 at Walmart, originally $399.99 [You save $20]

Nest Hello video doorbell, $179.95 at Walmart, originally $229 [You save $49]

Nest Mini, $39.99 at Walmart, originally $49 [You save $10]

Nest Hub, $89.99 at Walmart, originally $149 [You save $59]

Nest Hub Max, $229.99 at Best Buy